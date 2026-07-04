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Hilary Duff addresses moment superfan grabbed her onstage at concert

By Anthony Robledo USA Today

Hilary Duff is addressing the moment a fan picked her up unprompted at her concert near Dallas.

During her Tuesday show at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, an excited superfan lifted ​the “Come Clean” singer, 38, after she welcomed him onstage. Duff has interacted with the audience by regularly welcoming lucky fans onstage to dance ⁠and sing with her throughout the Lucky Me Tour, which kicked off on June 21.

Dressed ‌as Duff’s character in the 1998 film “Casper ​Meets Wendy,” the fan, who identified himself on social media as Karson, picked up the performer then spun in a circle before placing her down, as shown in a video he posted ⁠on TikTok.

Karson later addressed the moment in a ‌follow-up video, apologizing for ‌potentially raising concerns with her security team.

“She took it in stride and I’m just really sorry that I ⁠stressed her security out. I didn’t mean to pose a safety risk. I’m sorry, I got really, really excited,” he ‌said in the video. “To tell ‌you the truth a lot of that moment I blacked out. It was just an amazing experience.”

Duff eased the fan’s guilt in ⁠the video’s comment section, writing, “I loved my big swing ​around hug! Don’t ⁠think twice!”

Fan ​says he waited his whole life to see Hilary Duff

Karson said that despite parts of the night being a blur, he’ll never forget his time seeing the “Lizzie McGuire” alum ⁠live.

“Not to be dramatic, but I waited my whole life to have that experience. I just could not believe that it was happening,” he ⁠said in the video.

He continued: “I am just so appreciative of her.”

Karson also replied to Duff’s comment, writing: “OMG!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE!!! Hahahah ILYSM!!!”

He later posted another TikTok video reacting ⁠to Duff’s comment, stitched to ‌the platform’s popular “Ariana, what are you doing ​here” audio.

Duff’s ‌tour is slated to continue in venues in places like ​California, Tennessee and Madison Square Garden.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Anthony Robledo, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect