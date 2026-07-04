Hilary Duff addresses moment superfan grabbed her onstage at concert
Hilary Duff is addressing the moment a fan picked her up unprompted at her concert near Dallas.
During her Tuesday show at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, an excited superfan lifted the “Come Clean” singer, 38, after she welcomed him onstage. Duff has interacted with the audience by regularly welcoming lucky fans onstage to dance and sing with her throughout the Lucky Me Tour, which kicked off on June 21.
Dressed as Duff’s character in the 1998 film “Casper Meets Wendy,” the fan, who identified himself on social media as Karson, picked up the performer then spun in a circle before placing her down, as shown in a video he posted on TikTok.
Karson later addressed the moment in a follow-up video, apologizing for potentially raising concerns with her security team.
“She took it in stride and I’m just really sorry that I stressed her security out. I didn’t mean to pose a safety risk. I’m sorry, I got really, really excited,” he said in the video. “To tell you the truth a lot of that moment I blacked out. It was just an amazing experience.”
Duff eased the fan’s guilt in the video’s comment section, writing, “I loved my big swing around hug! Don’t think twice!”
Fan says he waited his whole life to see Hilary Duff
Karson said that despite parts of the night being a blur, he’ll never forget his time seeing the “Lizzie McGuire” alum live.
“Not to be dramatic, but I waited my whole life to have that experience. I just could not believe that it was happening,” he said in the video.
He continued: “I am just so appreciative of her.”
Karson also replied to Duff’s comment, writing: “OMG!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE!!! Hahahah ILYSM!!!”
He later posted another TikTok video reacting to Duff’s comment, stitched to the platform’s popular “Ariana, what are you doing here” audio.
Duff’s tour is slated to continue in venues in places like California, Tennessee and Madison Square Garden.
This article originally appeared on USA Today
Reporting by Anthony Robledo, USA Today
USA Today Network via Reuters Connect