Interstate 90 to be closed beginning July 27 for bridge demolition in Moses Lake

By Cheryl Schweizer Columbia Basin Herald

MOSES LAKE – Drivers on Interstate 90 in Moses Lake should be prepared for detours beginning July 27 as the freeway is closed temporarily to demolish the Hansen Road overpass. The closure is expected to last several days.

Summer Derrey, communications consultant for the Washington Department of Transportation, said preparation work starts Tuesday and will involve some traffic restrictions in the construction zone.

“Drivers will experience weekday intermittent lane closures until demolition of the bridge begins on July 27,” Derrey wrote in a WSDOT news release Friday.

Drivers will experience some slowdowns with traffic being funneled into one lane.

Demolition, however, will require completely closing the freeway, Derrey said.

“There will be a full closure for several days with detours in place,” she said.

Drivers heading westbound can use the off-ramp and on-ramp at Hansen Road to get back on the freeway. It’s a little more complicated for eastbound traffic. They will be required to take the Hiawatha Road Northeast exit, about 7 miles west of Moses Lake. Drivers then use South Frontage Road to get back on the freeway just east of the Hansen Road overpass.

Westbound drivers who are trying to access businesses and residences on the south side of I-90 also will be required to use Hiawatha Road and South Frontage Road.

“Once the bridge is demolished and construction of the new bridge starts, I-90 will reopen to traffic, but will have single-lane closures 24/7. Signs will guide travelers through the construction zone,” Derrey said.

The traffic restrictions will remain the same for drivers trying to access the south side of I-90 at the intersection. Eastbound travelers will be able to get off and back onto the freeway at Hansen Road, but westbound drivers must use Hiawatha Road and South Frontage Road.

Local drivers, of course, know the overpass was closed Jan. 17 after an inspection discovered extensive damage. Ultimately, WSDOT officials decided to replace it with a new bridge.

“Crews will work on an accelerated timeline during construction and hope to have the new overpass open to the public as early as late December or early January,” Derrey wrote.