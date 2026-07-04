Lauren Necochea: Idaho Democrats make affordable homes a top prioirty

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By Lauren Necochea

A safe, affordable home gives people room to build a life. It lets families settle into a neighborhood, seniors stay near care and community, workers live near their jobs and young people build a future.

But affordable homes are getting harder to find in Idaho. Nearly half of renters are cost-burdened, along with more than one in five homeowners, meaning housing and utilities eat up at least 30% of their income. That is why Democrats are focused on practical solutions.

In Congress, Democrats fought to pass the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, legislation that cuts red tape, expands homeownership, and helps stop large investors from pricing families out. Every ‘no’ vote came from Republicans.

Then, moments before the signing ceremony, Donald Trump decided to hold it hostage until Congress passes his voter suppression bill. Asked about the housing affordability plan, he called it “so unimportant” and dismissed it as a “big yawn.”

Idaho Democrats know better. Home affordability matters deeply to families in every corner of our state, and we are doing the work to address it.

Sen. Ali Rabe has helped drive the housing affordability agenda, and Democratic lawmakers are backing practical reforms to give families more choices across Idaho, in rural and growing communities. In 2026, Democrats unanimously supported new laws allowing smaller manufactured homes, smaller lots for starter homes, and backyard cottages. These changes give homeowners more freedom to use their property and create more affordable options near jobs and schools. All opposition came from Republican lawmakers.

Democrats also backed a targeted property tax break to help local governments attract affordable homes. The bill passed the House, but the Senate deadlocked, and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke cast the deciding vote to kill it.

Idaho Democrats have spent years pushing to lower housing costs, protect renters from unscrupulous landlords, and help more families afford a home.

We stood united and provided the decisive votes for Idaho’s first major state investment in workforce housing. Idaho Democratic legislators also secured $50 million in federal affordable housing funds for 1,100 homes across 18 projects, overcoming opposition from most Republican legislators. We passed the Fair Warning Act, requiring 30 days’ notice before rent increases, secured $15 million in renter relief, and required rental fees to be reasonable and listed in the lease.

There is no single fix for home affordability. Idaho needs starter homes, townhomes, duplexes, backyard cottages, apartments and homes near jobs. We need to remove unnecessary restrictions that increase costs, give renters more stability, and create more paths to homeownership.

While Republicans at the very top of government play political games and block commonsense solutions, Idaho Democrats will keep working to make home affordability a reality.

Rep. Lauren Necochea represents the 19th district of Idaho, which includes a portion of Boise. She is the Idaho Democratic Party Chair.