Paul Pelosi, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, accused of hit-and-run in Napa County

By Corey Schmidt Sacramento Bee

A hit-and-run investigation Friday in Napa County led investigators to the husband of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Northern California authorities said. The 86-year-old driver could now face a misdemeanor charge.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office in a Saturday news release said a hit-and-run involving Paul Pelosi happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday near the 6700 block of Yount Street in the Town of Yountville.

Paul Pelosi was reportedly driving a brown-colored convertible when he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle on Yount Street, the Sheriff’s Office reports. The vehicle was legally parked on the roadway’s east shoulder.

A witness told investigators that the driver stopped briefly then drove away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle sustained major rear damage and the front right tire struck the road’s curb. The witness called 911.

Shortly after, deputies found a California Highway Patrol vehicle parked behind the convertible, which the Sheriff’s Office stated was partially blocking the roadway.

Paul Pelosi was the driver of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed him as the husband of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who previously served as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“During the investigation, Pelosi admitted to hitting something, but said he did not know what he had hit, so he kept driving,” the Sheriff’s Office released in a statement. “He drove until his car became disabled and was no longer able to continue driving.”

A preliminary test showed Pelosi was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Under California’s vehicle code, hit-and-run collisions that lead to property damage but no injuries are classified as misdemeanors. Pelosi was not arrested, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, “in accordance with misdemeanor arrest laws.”

“A California DMV reevaluation referral form will be submitted to DMV, which is common for elderly drivers,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will refer the case to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

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