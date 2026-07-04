‘Really proud’: America’s newest citizens celebrate oath on 250th

By Swasti Singhai USA Today

Hand over heart, Martha Beyreuther, 35, brimmed with excitement as she took the oath of allegiance at George Washington’s former home in Mount Vernon, Virginia, on America’s 250th birthday.

Beyreuther came to the United States from Germany as a live-in maid 16 years ago. For her, July 4 was perfect. Her husband Mohammed Barrie could not agree more.

The two met in Washington, DC, 13 years ago and got married in 2018.

“I’m really proud of her – of all the adversities she’s overcome to get here,” Barrie said. “She started off as an au pair, went to school, paid out-of-state tuition and finally she’s able to work as a senior (manager) at Amazon. It’s amazing.”

Beyreuther was one of 150 people naturalized at the annual ceremony hosted at Mount Vernon in Northern Virginia. Virginia’s record-breaking heat did not deter the hundreds of family members, friends and onlookers from celebrating.

USA Today spoke to a diverse group of about a dozen people at the ceremony.

Among those who spoke at the ceremony were Mount Vernon CEO Douglas Bradburn, the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“They renounced their foreign allegiance and pledged themselves to one another,” Bradburn said of the Founding Fathers. “We are all here today together because of that choice a quarter of a millennium ago. That’s incredibly powerful… that human beings can freely choose to come together to try to make the world a better, more just place.”

The day was a testament to the resilience of those in attendance.

Renee Padilla, for example, immigrated from El Salvador with his mom, sister and stepfather when he was 16. He studied daily for six months prior to taking the citizenship test in April. Padilla is now 22 and a U.S. citizen.

Smita Sharma, a U.S. citizen in attendance with her father, Manohar Sharma, came to the ceremony for her mom. It was an important day for them, having lived in the United States for the last 30 years.

Smita Sharma, who helped her mom study for the naturalization exam, expressed both excitement and disbelief.

“My upbringing is way different from my parents,” Smita said. “My mom grew up in Nepal and walked to school and came from I can’t even imagine where to now. This is a part of her story, and I’m sure it’s something she also can’t imagine happening.”

Similarly, David Do, a translator from Vietnam who was naturalized with his daughter years ago, said watching his wife become a citizen was a moment of honor.

“I also feel very inspired to (see my wife) become American this day,” Do said. “I feel proud, and also I feel like I have to do something to contribute to this country.”

The day held a particular significance for him, he said, because it represented progress from the refugee crisis stemming from the Vietnam War.

“Now, we don’t come through as the ‘boat people,’” he added.

Speakers at the ceremony encouraged the new citizens to register to vote, adding that “living in our democratic republic is not a spectator sport.”

Kathleen List, a 20-year-old Georgetown University student, visited the ceremony with family friends who attend it annually. Her attendance, she said, was the “best way to celebrate America.”

Marci Phillips, 55, of Mount Vernon, agreed.

“It’s good to see that there are people who can still realize the dream of becoming citizens with all the challenges,” Phillips said. “We’re in a time where we also need to recognize that there are other people that can also contribute to our society… and we have to make space for them as well.”

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Swasti Singhai, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect