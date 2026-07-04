Spokane Clocktower chimes again after more than a decade

On Saturday, under the oblong shadow of the Clocktower, hundreds of eager ears listened closely for a chime that hasn’t rung in Riverfront Park for more than a decade.

Many waved tiny American flags for the country’s 250th anniversary. Others lounged in camping chairs with their friends and family. But everyone, whether they were born and raised in the Lilac City or more recent arrivals, were waiting for the tune of gentle bells.

“I hope everyone can take a moment to pause, appreciate what we have in the country, the ideal it stands for, and what we have to do to move those ideals forward into the future to fully the American dream,” Mayor Lisa Brown said in a speech in front of the Clocktower. “Take a moment to listen and enjoy the return of a sound that has been missed for far too long.”

Once Mayor Lisa Brown wrapped up her speech, a moment of silent anticipation enveloped the park. At noon, a 30-second chime rang out, followed by a flurry of enthusiastic claps.

The idea to return the chimes became a serious conversation only months ago when Brown got the opportunity to peak inside and climb up the Clocktower.

“I saw the remnants of the old system, and I just started asking, how long has it been? And is it possible to bring them back?” Brown said.

Jonathan Moog, the director of Riverfront Park, said the new chime system cost about $19,300 for the unit and the materials needed. Park employees were then able to install the system themselves. The cost of the project was covered by remaining funds from the Spokane World Expo’s 50th anniversary fund through the Innovia Foundation.

Moog said 2015 was the last year the Clocktower made any sound.

“When you look at the Clocktower, a lot of people have forgotten that history,” Moog said. “And I think it’s really important to remember that. At some point in our history, in the industrial era, we are standing inside the old railroad depot.”

The Clocktower on Havermale Island was once part of the Great Northern Railroad depot. Construction of the 155-foot tall behemoth finished in 1902.

Along the east and west walls of the Clocktower are the faint traces of a sloping roof that once belonged to the three-story railroad depot. But when the era of train travel came to an end and cars became the new mode of travel, the depot was destroyed. Luckily, the Clocktower remained in tact.

During the 1970s, the railyard on Havermale Island was completely dismantled, and Riverfront Park took its place .

A 48-bell carillon was then donated to the city by Betty Castle, in memory of her late husband, George, before the 1974 World Expo in Spokane.

Some members of the Castle family gathered at Riverfront Park on Saturday to hear the chimes ring once more.

Becky Berg, Joni Davis and Kathy Walters Hite are three cousins whose great aunt and uncle were Betty and George Castle.

Davis traveled from Arizona to hear the new chimes, while Berg and Walters Hite both live in Spokane. The trio grew up in Spokane and have memories of romping around under the shade of the Clockt ower and riding the Looff Carrousel.

Unfortunately, none of them have any idea where their great aunt got a 48-bell carillon or why she wanted to donate it, but they are certainly glad she did.

“I hope that they (people) realize that Spokane is a pretty great place to live,” Berg said. “And there’s some traditions that you might not know about, such as the carousels, such as the chimes, such as the falls, and I could go on and on. So, I hope it just brings a sense of pride to folks.”

The Clocktower is now programmed to ring every hour from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. daily. At noon, the ring will be slightly longer than the rest at 30 seconds.

Moog isn’t sure what went wrong with the original chime system, but said they now have much more rigorous policies, procedures and maintenance plans in place to ensure it doesn’t break down again.

Brown hopes that when the chimes go off, long-time Spokane residents will get a sweet tinge of childhood nostalgia, while newer residents will finally hear a sample of the soundtrack of Spokane.

With 7,900 prerecorded songs already on the new digital chime device, many of which are church hymns, and the option to add new songs to the playlist and even connect a keyboard, Riverfront Park should be filled with music this summer.

“I asked if I could request some personal favorites, like ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun,’ ” Brown said. “But we may have to settle with ‘Amazing Grace.’ ”