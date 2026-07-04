Trump Pardons Abramoff partner Adam Kidan, Texan Jack Harvard

By Jeff Mason Bloomberg

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Adam Kidan, a onetime business partner of disgraced former lobbyist Jack Abramoff, and Jack Harvard, a former mayor in Texas, a White House official said.

Kidan pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges in 2006. Abramoff went to prison that year after pleading guilty to mail fraud, conspiracy to bribe public officials and tax evasion.

After he was released from prison in 2009, Kidan worked for or led multiple employment agencies or staffing companies that helped secure entry-level jobs for more than 250,000 people, the White House said. Kidan is a Republican donor.

Harvard, a former mayor of Plano, Texas, in the 1980s, was convicted of bank fraud. The White House said Trump pardoned him because of his post-conviction record, which included protecting and raising endangered animals and allowing U.S. troops to train on his land for free.