A Grip on Sports: The Fourth flies by but does last long enough to fill a day – and a lifetime – with memories of sporting events

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Well, for starters, not in the mountains. Nor at a fireworks display. The neighborhood’s was loud enough. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t do July Fourth things on the nation’s 250th birthday. Such as?

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• There were lots of sporting events, one live, at least three more on the TV. Ate grilled hot dogs, though technically in most cases they were sausages. My favorite, potato salad, also made a brief appearance. Baked beans, cherries and the coolest ice cream dreamsicle pie completed the menu.

Ate under the deck on our back patio, with a mechanized stream flowing nearby. Played bocce as a family. Gave the dog a sedative and settled down to watch Will Smith kick ET’s behind. Does that sound Fourth of July enough for you?

Heck, at the early morning high school-aged baseball game we attended, we even have the honor of standing for the Star Spangled Banner.

A fun day that triggered a lot of memories. And stories. Another Fourth tradition, right?

How my dad and his buddies, upset because they weren’t allowed to march in our small town’s annual Fourth of July parade, created a fictitious Sierre Madre Junior College, built a float and crashed the festivities. It was such a hit among the residents, they were stuck building a new one each year. For a long time.

How after leaving Fresno late Saturday night July 3, 1976, I drove back home, did my early morning job, grabbed a few donuts and a short nap and, I’m not making this up, drove an hour to Golden West College and caught both ends of a college summer league doubleheader. Really. It wasn’t 100 degrees as I usually tell it, but it was warm. After a bunch of re-hydration – water and Coke only – I drove home and slept for 20 hours. Missed the 200th celebration.

How our family spent so many Fourths at softball fields, baseball parks and even a gym or two. One even included a knocked-out tooth, an emergency stop to shove it back in – it’s still going strong 25 years later – and a lot of blood on a sidewalk near Shadle Park High.

How the boys loved that their mom worked at Sacred Heart, which gave them access to one of the hospital’s parking garages for a few years. The Riverfront Park fireworks were so beautiful from the roof.

How each of our eight dogs handled the noise over the years, from complete obliviousness to hiding in the basement shivering.

How Jack loved sparklers and Tyler was amazed by snakes.

How I had to work often, including the one Fourth barbecue mom had to orchestrate by herself, when I received a phone call from Washington State basketball coach Tony Bennett. Mark McLaughlin, the all-everything wing from Inglemoor High, had just committed to the Cougars and I had to track him down. In Cincinnati, where he was playing in a summer tournament. The story took a while. Longer, actually, than McLaughlin played at WSU, which was not a second. He decommitted not too long after ruining our holiday plans.

How the Fourth isn’t just a birthday but a celebration as well. A celebration for the successful on-going experiment in government “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

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WSU: Taking off yesterday means we’re playing a little catch up on the Jim Walden news. We did share Friday the sad fact the former Cougar football coach died Thursday night in Coeur d’Alene at age 88. But didn’t get to link Greg Woods’ news story in a timely manner. Or Dave Boling’s outstanding column, built from a personal perspective as one of Walden’s thousands of friends. Or Greg’s story touching on Walden’s impact on WSU and the Inland Northwest as told through the tales from those friends. … Old friend Bud Withers has his thoughts on Walden’s passing. As does Jim Moore. … John Canzano also has a column. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, outgoing Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes spoke to the Oregonian this week. … In baseball news, Oregon State is rebuilding a roster sapped by free agency. … Around the West Coast and the nation, I loved this story looking at the best football programs for each decade the past 100 years. … Does Colorado have the right guy in the athletic director chair? … How good can Utah be this season with its two talented quarterbacks? … Is Arizona actually becoming a Big 12 football threat as well?

Preps: We could have linked this story in an Idaho or EWU section, but one thing the Groves boys have in common is they all had a huge impact on Spokane high school hoops. Even dad Randy. Henry Kruger has this story on the last of the trio headed off to play Division I basketball in the fall. Dylynn. At Idaho. Older brothers Tanner (EWU and Oklahoma) and Jake (EWU, Oklahoma and Virginia) already finished their stints at that level. I was blessed to coach the two younger Groves boys for a summer travel season each, and played a small role in their basketball journey.

Indians: Check out the Northwest League’s second half standings. There’s Spokane at the top. Eight consecutive wins, including Friday’s 4-2 decision and topped by the Indians’ 1-0 win Saturday at Hillsboro, has them there.

Velocity: Spokane is suffering from a little lull. And a losing streak.

Mariners: The M’s All-Star, Randy Arozarena, did All-Star things, including an early grand slam, to power an offense that scored 11 runs on the Fourth. And Logan Gilbert, who should also be on the American League team but is not (yet) despite an ERA of 3.19 and a WHIP of under one, did the rest with 7-plus shutout innings. Oh, and Cal Raleigh hit a home run. Dom Canzone too, tying him for the team lead with 14. … Another All-Star? Mt. Spokane High’s Drew Rasmussen. He was also the A.L.’s pitcher of the month for June.

Storm: If Seattle plays a Western Conference team, you can make a prediction before the first tip. It won’t win. After a dozen tries the Storm are 0-12. The 12th loss came Saturday at home against Portland.

World Cup: France survived Paraguay’s assault, literally. Morocco knocked Canada out. Those were Saturday’s results. … Today Brazil and Norway play. So do England and Mexico, it the most-anticipated round of 16 match for the world outside the U.S. … Inside? Monday. In Seattle. Belgium vs. the United States. Expect an exceptional atmosphere. … Egypt, which spent much of its World Cup time in Spokane, is still playing. Which is a big deal for the country. … The U.S. coach is from Argentina but seems to be enjoying this country’s culture.

Kraken: Youth is being served in Seattle. In a lot of ways.

Reign: After the long World Cup-caused layoff, Seattle returned to NWSL play. With a loss. But the Reign was playing a bit shorthanded.

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• I grew up in a town in which all fireworks were banned. Too much fire danger, being Sierra Madre butted up against the San Gabriel Mountains. But on a clear Fourth you could drive a little ways up into the mountains, park facing south and see an entire metropolitan basin explode in air-borne glory that night. Or, as I did one Fourth with my high school buddies, just climb onto the roof, park yourself at the peak and watch the show. Maybe even sing an occasional Beach Boys tune. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service