Cool Critters: These birds of a feather speak together – with accents

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

The white-crowned sparrow’s bold, black-and-white striped crown all but guarantees you won’t mistake it for a song or house sparrow.

And its sweet song of clear whistles, trills and soft buzzes that ring out in our region each summer can help differentiate it from other sparrow species as well.

But did you know that white-crowned sparrows also sing in dialects specific to where they were raised? White-crowns that flock to Spokane each summer sing differently than those residing 290 miles away in Tacoma.

“Just like human accents, white-crowned sparrows raised in different geographic areas sing distinct versions, or dialects, of their song,” according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

In the 1960s, scientists discovered more than 10 “accents” among white-crowned sparrow songs in the San Francisco Bay area – even from one city park to another. Adding to that knowledge, researchers later found that white-crowned sparrows in Washington’s Puget Sound region sing in different tones, pitches and syllable structures, depending on the localized areas where they’re from.

Today, bird experts know that white-crowns acquire their dialects “by listening to neighboring sparrows during the first few months of life,” the Cornell Lab says on its website.

And boy, are they are sharp listeners. The little brown bird that hops across the ground in search of seeds and insects near your home might even be bilingual, singing dialects from its home territory and the one bordering it, writes ornithologist Donald Kroodsma, author of “The Singing Life of Birds.”

Very few songbird species sing in dialects as pronounced as the white-crowned sparrows’, Kroodsma explains in his book.

The birds learn their songs similarly to how humans learn to speak, he said in an interview with Audubon magazine.

“It’s about culture: learned traditions passed from one generation to the next,” he noted.

Bea Harrison, a steadfast birder and member of the Spokane Audubon Society who lives near Cheney, hasn’t yet pinpointed a distinct dialect of the white-crowned sparrows that visit her backyard birdfeeders and neighboring field.

“They started showing up two years ago when we had lots of grasshoppers in the area,” Harrison explained. “The grasshoppers are long gone but the sparrows never left. We’re still getting to know each other.”

The Cheney white-crowned sparrow seems to sing, “Oh, see me, pretty, pretty me!” she said.

But 17 miles to the northeast, the Spokane white-crowned sparrow likely sings that song differently. City white-crowns sing at a higher pitch and with more of a staccato tempo than their rural counterparts, researchers have found, presumably to cut through low-frequency urban noise.

The next time you hear “Oh, see me, pretty, pretty me!” listen closely. There’s more to birdsong than meets the ear.