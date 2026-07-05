Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,342

Clothes in a wardrobe peek through a hole in the wall of a damaged building in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza (Pablo Sanhueza)

By Alexander Villegas Reuters

The death toll from Venezuela’s twin quakes ​has risen to 3,342, according to numbers released by ⁠the Venezuelan information ministry ‌on Sunday.

The new ​tally also puts the number of injured at 16,470 while ⁠the number of ‌homeless ‌has risen to 17,345.

Earlier in the ⁠day, in a speech commemorating Venezuela’s ‌215th independence ‌day, interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended ⁠the government’s actions ​following the ⁠quakes ​amid growing frustration over what many have called a ⁠delayed and inadequate response to the disaster.

Rodriguez ⁠said she deployed security forces immediately and announced the ⁠creation of a ‌new military ​unit ‌to help deal ​with emergencies and disasters.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)