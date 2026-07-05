Eight injured in early morning outdoor explosion in Pierce, Idaho

Lewiston Tribune

PIERCE, Idaho – An outdoor explosion and fire early Sunday morning in a Clearwater County town caused several severe injuries, according to county Sheriff John Smith.

Eight people were injured in the incident that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in Pierce, Idaho. Many of them have been flown to medical facilities in the Seattle area, because their “medical needs have required they be moved out of the region,” Smith said in a phone interview with the Lewiston Tribune.

No deaths have been reported, though some of the victims are facing life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

The fire happened within the Pierce city limits. The sheriff’s office and other first responders secured the scene and transported the victims to hospitals, and later turned over the scene to Idaho State Fire Marshal personnel.

The state fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation.

Smith said any potential criminal charges will be determined later.

“I guess the question always becomes: Is it a criminal activity, negligence or just foolishness?” he said. “That’s all going to depend on the state fire marshal and their investigation.”

Smith, who took over as county sheriff Wednesday following the retirement of Chris Goetz, didn’t want to speculate about the catalyst of the fire. That will be determined by the state fire marshal.