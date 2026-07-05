Folarin Balogun available for USMNT vs. Belgium as red card ban suspended

By Dan Sheldon </p><p>and Adam Crafton The Athletic

Before Garcia’s news conference, the Belgian federation released a statement saying it was “astonished” by the decision and was “investigating all potential options.”

Garcia added: “I didn’t know that at the World Cup July 5 is actually April 1. It’s April Fools.’ ”

“As far as I recall, I think this is the first time in World Cup history that a decision like this has been made. Anyway, I’m the coach, so I’m going to focus on my team and the match – it doesn’t matter who makes up the USA’s starting lineup. What matters to me is the pitch, my team, winning and reaching the quarterfinals.”

“The Belgian federation isn’t just defending itself or the national team; it’s defending football in general – its integrity and its ethics,” Garcia said in French via a translator.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia said the Belgian soccer federation was aiming to defend the entire sport of soccer, in challenging FIFA’s controversial decision to suspend the one-game red-card ban for U.S. men’s national team forward Folarin Balogun on Sunday.

Folarin Balogun will be available to play the USMNT’s World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium after his one-game red-card ban was suspended, FIFA confirmed Sunday.

The 25-year-old striker received a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for a foul on defender Tarik Muharemovic, a sanction which is automatically accompanied by a one-game suspension under Article 10.5 of FIFA’s rules for the tournament.

Multiple FIFA officials told the Athletic after the game that a team is not able to appeal against a red card or the subsequent suspension.

However, Balogun is set to be available for the game at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday as his ban has been suspended.

A statement from the governing body and World Cup organizer read: “In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social after the news had broken.

Players found out about the change on the team bus to training at University of Washington on Sunday. “Obviously for us it gives us a boost,” star player Christian Pulisic told reporters.

“We weren’t quite sure if it was true or not. I think everyone knows with AI … We ultimately found out on social media. It was cool to get confirmation it was true,” defender Chris Richards said. Balogun’s reaction was “lit,” Richards said with a laugh.

U.S. Soccer said it “accepted” and was “pleased” with the decision. “Our full attention is focused on the round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans,” it added in a statement.

The Belgian federation said it was “astonished” by the decision, that it was in “direct contradiction” with the competition regulations and said it is exploring “all potential options”.

The statement from the Royal Belgian Football Association continued: “In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code states that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

It adds: “If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a suspension for the start of the World Cup in similar circumstances after FIFA handed the Portugal captain a three-match ban, but with the final two games suspended for “a one-year probation period.”

Balogun has started in all but one game for the tournament co-hosts, scoring twice in their opener against Paraguay. The forward was subsequently rested against Turkey in the final group-stage game before returning to score against Bosnia in the first half of the 2-0 win in Santa Clara, California.

He has registered at least a one -goal contribution in every World Cup game in which he has played .

Balogun was not immediately sent off after the incident. He had reached out to position himself as he pursued a ball up the left sideline after an hour of play, landing on the back of Muharemovic’s leg and raking down to his ankle.

The on-field referee Raphael Claus didn’t initially show Balogun a red card but was instructed to go to the pitchside monitor to review the incident, before telling Levi’s Stadium Balogun had committed a “serious foul” and would be sent off.

The laws of soccer, which are decided by the International Football Association Board, state that “a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

“Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.”

World Cup match suspensions cannot be appealed under the terms of FIFA’s competition rules, with the organization’s independent disciplinary committee holding the power to increase a ban to encompass more games should it see fit.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron’s one-game ban for covering his mouth in a situation of confrontation was not increased, but Assim Madibo, the Qatar midfielder, saw his suspension changed to a five-match ban for his tackle that broke the leg of Canada’s Ismaël Koné.

The decision to dismiss Balogun drew heavy criticism from his U.S. teammates as well as supporters and television analysts alike.

“For me? Never a red card,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “Never an intention to step on the player. It was a normal action in football that happened by accident.”

“It’s just so unfortunate, honestly,” Pulisic said when asked immediately after Wednesday’s game. “Looking back at it, it just seems so harsh. I just told him, he’s done so much for us, and now we got his back.”

Now, Balogun is free to face Belgium, with the game kicking off at 5 p.m. Monday.