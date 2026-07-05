Full-scale replica of biblical tabernacle coming to Wenatchee in August

By Max Broennle FāVS News

WENATCHEE – Messiah’s Mansion, “a traveling sanctuary,” that builds full-scale replicas of the biblical tabernacle across the country, is coming to Wenatchee on Aug. 8-15.

“Thirty-one years ago, we worked with the church to build this tabernacle, and we started showing it to the communities, and so we go by invitation. So we didn’t choose Wenatchee – they chose us,’” Messiah’s Mansion co-Director Carolyn Leinneweber said.

Messiah’s Mansion will be using the Abundant Life Adventist Church grounds as its Wenatchee location for the replica.

“We took the description that God gave instructions for Moses to build this in the wilderness, and we took that instructions on how to build it. And we built it,” she said.

A 31-year ministry

Co-Directors Leinneweber and her husband, Clayton, have been putting on tabernacle tours since 1995, beginning in California after its pastor was researching the relations between the book of Hebrew and Revelation.

“The pastor was trying to understand Revelation. So he saw in Hebrews how the tabernacle that Moses built was a shadow of heavenly things and in Revelations talking about the temple in heaven,” Leinneweber said.

Making the tabernacle in full scale has enabled guests to understand the size and significance of the temple and its symbols.

“It’s just such a blessing to see all the connections – Bible references that you know – most people are familiar with all the churches. And then they see how it fits through these symbols, and they can pick up more meanings,” Leinneweber said. “It gives you a more vivid reminder of what God’s doing for us, the love that he has and what he’s trying to do to save us.”

A hands-on lesson for kids

Columbia Grove Covenant Church is organizing a group to visit Messiah’s Mansion on Aug. 13. The church has been teaching children about the tabernacle, and members feel a visit would deepen their understanding.

“It’s just going to be a tangible way for kids to (see) all the lessons that we’ve talked about with the tabernacle and how it’s set up and what it looks like. It’s a real life experience for them,” Heather Olsen, director of children’s ministry at CGCC, said. “Anything that you can match to be tangible, be seen, hands on or attach it to music, it just resonates more clearly with the kids.”

Messiah’s Mansion primarily operates relying on donations from guests or general supporters of its cause, in lieu of an admission fee. The sanctuary was built on donations.

“Salvation is free to all and so we don’t charge to come and take the tour, but there is a blessing in giving,” Leinneweber said. “We have a donation box at the end of the tour. If they’ve been blessed and want to support the ministry, we give them an opportunity to leave a donation there. The Lord just gives us what we need, when we need it because we’re doing his work.”

Visit the Messiah’s Mansion website to book a reservation for a free tour of the tabernacle in Wenatchee.

This story was generously written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.