Georgia man played golf for 38 consecutive hours, raised $180,000 for charity

By Todd Kelly Golfweek

A Georgia man played golf for a world-record 38 ​consecutive hours while raising $180,000 for children’s healthcare.

Mike Woodard ⁠completed 144 holes ‌in all, and ​if you’re wondering about the consecutive hours part of this ⁠feat, yes, he ‌even ‌played throughout the night at Cartersville ⁠Country Club in Cartersville, Georgia.

His ‌original fundraising ‌goal was $150,000 for LIVE2540, which provides ⁠life-saving healthcare initiatives ​in ⁠Liberia, ​where children battle illnesses such as malaria, typhoid, dysentery, ⁠and malnutrition. LIVE2540 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ⁠organization.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek

Reporting ​by Todd Kelly, Golfweek / Golfweek

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