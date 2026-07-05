Georgia man played golf for 38 consecutive hours, raised $180,000 for charity
A Georgia man played golf for a world-record 38 consecutive hours while raising $180,000 for children’s healthcare.
Mike Woodard completed 144 holes in all, and if you’re wondering about the consecutive hours part of this feat, yes, he even played throughout the night at Cartersville Country Club in Cartersville, Georgia.
His original fundraising goal was $150,000 for LIVE2540, which provides life-saving healthcare initiatives in Liberia, where children battle illnesses such as malaria, typhoid, dysentery, and malnutrition. LIVE2540 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
This article originally appeared on Golfweek
Reporting by Todd Kelly, Golfweek / Golfweek
USA Today Network via Reuters Connect