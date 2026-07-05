Heat wave death toll tops 20 as extreme temps continue to sweep US

By Karissa Waddick and Dinah Voyles Pulver USA Today

A heat wave sweeping across much of the eastern and central U.S. has killed more than 20 people in the last week, according to local officials, as more dangerously hot conditions are expected to soon hit the West.

Record-high temperatures in dozens of East Coast communities canceled festivities and sent hundreds to emergency rooms over the Fourth of July weekend.

New Jersey officials believe extreme heat has caused 25 deaths since Thursday, the most of any state so far. Many of the victims were found in homes without air conditioning, a few were outside of their residence, some were in streets and some were in parked cars, Dr. Raynard E. Washington, the commissioner for the state Department of Health, said during a Saturday news conference.

The ages of the victims range from mid-30s to 80s, Dalya Ewais, director of communications for the Department of Health, said in an emailed statement. She stressed the data is preliminary.

In Jackson, Mississippi, a 74-year-old man who had been reported missing on June 29 was found behind a gas station on Thursday, but died on the way to the hospital. Local officials reported to the National Weather Service the man had been exposed to extreme heat over multiple days, with the heat index over 100.

Dozens of people at a Thursday event in Pennsylvania centered around the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, Union Pacific’s Big Boy, were transported to local hospitals due to heat illness.

In Washington, D.C., where heat indices climbed above 110 degrees during President Donald Trump’s July 4 Salute to America event, emergency service personnel reported 96 patient contacts and 40 patient transports from the National Mall, the National Special Security Event Joint Information Center said in a July 5 statement.

By 10 p.m. ET, before fireworks erupted in the nation’s capital, George Washington University reported 289 patient contacts from the National Mall. It’s unclear how many were related to heat.

The East Coast is expected to soon feel some relief from the extreme temperatures as the heat dome shrinks, bringing chances of severe thunderstorms. Storms in southeastern New England and the mid-Atlantic could cause damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and potential flash flooding July 5, AccuWeather meteorologists said.

States from Texas to Wisconsin are at least at “some” risk for severe ⁠thunderstorms through Tuesday, July 7. Meanwhile, a new heat dome building between the Rockies and the West Coast is expected to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the West, according to Accuweather forecasts.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Karissa Waddick and Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect