Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

By Nidal al-Mughrabi Reuters

CAIRO, Egypt – An Israeli airstrike killed at least two Palestinians in Gaza City on Sunday, health officials ​said.

Medics said the two people were killed when an airstrike hit a group of people ⁠at the Omar Al-Mokhtar road in the ‌heart of the city, north ​of the enclave. Several others were wounded, they added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israel has ⁠repeatedly carried out strikes ‌on Gaza since ‌a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached in October last year, ⁠saying that it is targeting militants threatening its soldiers in Gaza ‌or those who ‌took part in that 2023 attack.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ⁠ceasefire, while Nikolay Mladenov, the ​U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump-appointed ​Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both parties have violated the agreement.

Israel and Hamas are ⁠deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which ⁠includes the group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, over 1,060 ⁠Palestinians, many of ‌them civilians, and four ​Israeli soldiers ‌have been killed in Gaza, ​according to figures from each side. Hamas does not disclose its fatality figures.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Christina Fincher)