More than 50,000 in Baltimore area still without power after July Fourth storms

By Matt Hubbard Baltimore Sun

More than 50,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers remained without power Sunday morning after severe storms rolled through the Baltimore area on Saturday.

BGE said crews are working to restore service to all customers by Tuesday at the latest but warned that additional storms and Sunday’s high heat could cause more outages. Roughly half of the outages from Saturday’s storms were caused by downed trees, tree limbs and other debris, according to BGE, which said it has increased staffing and brought in mutual assistance contractors to help restore power as quickly as possible

The outages span more than 1,500 individual restoration jobs across the region, with Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Harford counties the hardest hit, BGE said. So far, crews have restored service to 30,000 customers who lost power in the July Fourth storm, and officials estimate that 80% of customers affected by the storms will be restored by 6 p.m. Monday and that the “vast majority” will be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“These estimates are subject to change based on the extent of damage and new outages that may occur from incoming storms and high heat,” BGE said in a news release.

Customers are asked to report their outages through either BGE.com, BGE’s mobile app, by texting 69243, or by calling 877-778-2222.

Officials in Havre de Grace were clearing debris from fallen trees and branches Sunday morning. The city’s mayor, Bill Martin, said in a social media video that the city was “a mess” after Saturday’s storm. In the background of the video, leaves and other debris covered the roadway.

Martin said Department of Public Works crews, along with several contractors, were working to clean up the city in preparation for the annual Fourth of July parade on Sunday. Residents are encouraged to gather debris from their property and place it on the curb, but not in the roadway. Crews will be working throughout the week to collect debris.