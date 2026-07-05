The Dirt: Nurse dormitory planned for downtown Spokane

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane to turn office space into dormitory-style housing for nurses across the street from the Steam Plant.

Dubbed the Lincoln Lofts, the 10-unit project will be fully furnished and offer a shared kitchen and bathroom.

To be located at 906 W. Second Ave., the project is planned for the third floor of a six-story historic building the Spokane Historical Preservation office refers to as the Dry Goods Realty Building.

The idea for the project came from developer Jeffrey Swanson who believes the operation will be perfect for traveling nurses who want to be close to work and the dining, concert venues and nightlife the downtown area has to offer.

“That floor was sitting empty so I began thinking of what to do and I thought of all sorts of things like a wedding venue or a commercial space but businesses are leaving downtown and residential is moving in,” Swanson said. “With its proximity to the hospital, I thought it’d be great for travel nurses.”

Swanson, a salesman and entrepreneur, did much traveling during which he oftentimes stayed in hostels.

“I would still to this day choose to stay in a hostel,” he said. “I enjoy them and I’m sure people in the same profession and sense of adventure, like many travel nurses, do, would enjoy something like that as well.”

Plans were submitted by Swanson, as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

Mexican Restaurant planned for Hillyard

Spokane restaurant Las Delicias de Isa, is planning to move a couple of miles south to North Market.

To be located in the Nebraska Building, Las Delicias is a mobile food business started by Isabel Varela in 2022 who specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine.

“For the past few years, we’ve operated as a mobile food vendor at markets, festivals, concerts and community events throughout Spokane,” said Varela. “This new Hillyard location will be our first permanent storefront and a dream come true.”

The new operation will be dubbed Isa’s Rest-Bar, a restaurant and bar to be owned by Varela and her business partner Isabel Mazcot de Torres, a business consultant who serves as director of the local Hispanic nonprofit, Nuestras Raíces.

“Other than our name, what we have in common is our determination, our commitment to our community, and our belief that dreams are worth pursuing,” Varela said.

She acquired her passion for food and bringing people together from her mother, a chef who she watched cook since she was young.

A remodel permit application was applied for the Nebraska building, a historic 1907 building located at 5008 N. Market St.

Owners of the Nebraska building include Blake Stepp, Arman Mohsenian, Casey Calvary and Cory Hoveskeland, according to Spokane County property records.

Stepp and Calvary were both notable Gonzaga University basketball players.

Valera, who lives in the neighborhood, has driven past the empty storefront for years, she said.

“I used to tell my kids, ‘Someday my restaurant will be there,’” Varela said. “Somehow, life, good people and God put everything in place at just the right time, and today we are building that dream.”

A long term goal of Varela and Mazcot de Torres is to open a commissary kitchen for local food vendors and entrepreneurs, Velera said.

Spokane based Eighty8 Architecture designed the project and Kaleb Fisher, a local contractor, will build it.

Two apartment buildings planned near County campus

On a vacant lot across the street from the parking lot that serves the Spokane County Administration Building, a developer is planning to erect two apartment buildings, according to plans submitted to the city.

Each building will consist of eight apartment units, plans show.

The property, located at 1229 W. Broadway Ave., is owned by Walt Hefner, according to Spokane County property Records.

Each building will span 2,024 square feet, according to plans.

Construction of the second building will commence when the first building is completed and occupied, according to application documents.