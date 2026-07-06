A Grip on Sports: Whatever motivated it, FIFA’s decision to allow the United States’ star Folarin Balogun to play tonight should come as no surprise

A GRIP ON SPORTS • My World Cup bracket is shot to heck. Faster than my NCAA one back in March. Though my tiebreaker pick that, yes, FIFA will do something stupid during the competition, has gone my way.

•••••••

• No, there really isn’t a World Cup bracket pool that would have me. Even if I was willing to risk $50 on Mexico winning it all as I did in this space. I just figured it was about time someone from a continent outside of Europe and South America won the darn thing.

It’s still possible a North American squad could win. And it sure seems as if FIFA and its fearless leader, Gianni Infantino, are doing everything possible to keep the United States squad in the running. Including bending the competition’s rules into a pretzel to make it happen.

When it comes to international soccer, though, there can be only one winner. Hypocrisy.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, went ballistic yesterday when FIFA decided U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match red-card suspension would be put on hold. Called it “incomprehensible” and said it “crossed a red line.” The same organization that said nothing when Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-World Cup three-match punishment was suspended – the same rules were cited – after one qualifier rout, allowing Portugal’s star to compete in group play. And Ronaldo earned a well-deserved red card, as he elbowed an Irish player in what one New York Times’ writer called “one of the clearer examples of violent conduct you’ll see.”

Balogun’s red, against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was roundly criticized at the time. Seemed excessive. Cost the U.S. its best scorer for the rest of that match and, under the rules, at least the next one. Or not.

It’s simple. FIFA does what FIFA wants. Always has. Probably always will. There is no transparency. No accountability. No real answers.

• That last one is really sad, as Sunday’s decision to allow Balogun to take the Lumen Field grass tonight (5, Fox) not only opened a Costco-sized can of worms but took focus away from yesterday’s question-producing matches as well. Questions such as …

– Is Erling Haaland the MVP of this tournament? Or is it Harry Kane?

Look, there is little doubt Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the two stars. And they are on a collision course to meet in the finals for a second consecutive time. But Argentina, the defending champs, and France are loaded. Either is still a top eight, maybe even top four team without their star. Can the same be said about Norway and Haaland or England without Kane? Nope. Both proved it Sunday, with Haaland scoring twice in a win over once-dominant Brazil and Kane’s goal lifting the Three Lions to a 3-2 win over Mexico in, ironically enough, the tournament’s lion’s den, Estadio Azteca.

– If Mexico’s home fans, and a rain storm, weren’t enough to lift El Tri past England and its history of troubles on the road in international play, what hope do the Seattle fans have of giving a boost to the U.S. squad tonight?

A lot actually. Belgium entered the tournament ranked ninth in the world. But hasn’t impressed in its Cup thus far with a couple draws and a win in group play and a miracle comeback in the round of 32, scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to pull even with Senegal and then winning in extra time. The teams, at best, seem evenly matched. And Lumen Field’s atmosphere might just be enough to be the difference. Well, that or Balogun’s presence.

– By the way, will Balogun actually play?

FIFA saw which way the wind was blowing Sunday and granted Belgium a chance to appeal the decision. A decision in its favor would not only cause another uproar, it would also force last-minute adjustments for the U.S. team. And reinforce the yo-yo nature of FIFA’s rule enforcement. In other words, business as usual.

– One last question. Why was the entire column devoted to soccer today? Weird, huh?

•••

WSU: Around in the Pac-12, John Canzano spent some time last week delving into the conference’s relaunch. And the silence that surrounds its media deal. He dove deeper into the latter Sunday. … Utah State’s football team went on a pioneer trek in late May. An interesting conditioning, mental and physical, exercise. … Around the West Coast and the nation, Arizona seems to have the right folks in place for a run in the Big 12 this football season. … Speaking of that conference, it holds its media days this week. … In basketball news, Colorado’s men have a large freshman class.

Gonzaga: It’s hard to miss L.A. Laker highlights on the interweb. Ever. So it may come as no surprise when the franchise’s summer league team wins with a buzzer-beating putback, the video would be omnipresent. And when it was Anton Watson making the winning play, we would link the stories.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, it has been 40 years since Montana’s football stadium opened. In that time, the Griz have dominated at home. … Utah Tech is the newest member of the conference. However, a couple sports had to switch to the Mountain West, as the Big Sky doesn’t offer baseball or men’s soccer.

Indians: When will Spokane lose again? Well, not at least until Tuesday in Eugene. The Indians won 9-3 Sunday in Hillsboro, stretching their winning streak to nine games. Dave Nichols has that news in this game story and adds even more context.

Mariners: Neither of last season’s American League Championship Series participants, the M’s and the Blue Jays, have played all that well this season. The Jays are under .500 and 11½ games out in the East. Seattle has just recently risen above the break-even mark again and lead the beat-up Rangers by 1½ games in the West. But Seattle’s pitching has begun to dominate and did so this weekend, shutting out the Jays for the final 24 innings of the three-game series. The last nine resulted in a 4-0 victory. … Who should the Mariners pursue at the deadline? The Athletic mentions Jorge Polanco. What say you M’s fans? … It was Little League Day at T-Mobile yesterday.

World Cup: The sheer number of stories written about the Balogun decision is impressive. We linked many of them above (including the stories in the S-R) but decided there has to be some overflow here. Just in case you want to stay informed but didn’t want to read my blathering.

•••

• Will you watch the U.S. play tonight? If so, do you have plans to head out or stay in? Our house is the meeting place for a few middle-aged soccer-loving men, a couple of whom actually played the sport. Me? I’ll give them space. Let them rail against the heavens on their own. As long as they promise to return the favor and let me watch the World Series in peace come October. Until later …

•••

• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service