Charlie Kirk murder trial key court hearing begins

Chris Bagley, who at the time was an officer with the university’s police force on duty the day of the killing of Charlie Kirk, answers questions Monday from defense lawyer Kathryn Nester during a preliminary court hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in Provo, Utah. (Utah Courts and KSL TV)

By N’Dea Yancy-Bragg USA Today

A weeklong preliminary hearing began Monday in the trial of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk. laying out their evidence against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The court date begins a weeklong preliminary hearing during which

Prosecutors aim to convince a Utah judge to allow the trial to move forward. They say Robinson, 22, fatally shot Kirk − an influential ally of President Donald Trump and cofounder of Turning Point USA − on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Judge Tony Graf will notbe determining Robinson’s guilt or innocence, but whether there is probable cause for him to face trial. Graf has explained that he is required to evaluate the evidence “in the light most favorable to the prosecution.”

Graphic videos of the shooting spread quickly online, sparking an outpouring of grief and shining a spotlight on the nation’s increase in political violence. Hundreds of people also lost their jobs after criticizing Kirk online, leading to free-speech lawsuits and at least $3.4 million in settlements.

The 33-hour manhunt that ensued after Kirk’s killing came to an end when Robinson turned himself in to local law enforcement on Sept. 11. Robinson was charged with aggravated murder and other felonies in Kirk’s killing. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty, a move supported by Trump.

Kirk’s parents and his widow, Erika Kirk, attended the hearing.

Monday, prosecutors presented at-times graphic video footage over the objection of defense attorneys who argued against playing the footage, saying it could compromise the fairness of a potential trial.

The crucial pretrial hearing was pushed back from its original start time as prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over what evidence could be presented and if cameras would be allowed in the courtroom. The cameras were allowed but the judge stopped them from capturing some of the footage that was played in court.

‘Chaos situation’: Officer describes the moment Charlie Kirk was shot

The prosecution’s first witness was Chris Bagley, a former Utah Valley University police officer who described the chaotic scene that broke out after Kirk was shot.

Bagley told the court several thousand people were gathered on campus Sept. 10 for Kirk’s event. He said he saw Kirk arrive and speak with spectators under a white tent.

Bagley said he heard someone speaking to Kirk and then the sound of a shot being fired at 12:23 p.m. As Kirk fell, Bagley said people in the audience started screaming and running in what he described as a “chaos situation.”

Bagley said he was running toward the crime scene when he heard on the radio that a shooter was in custody. He came across an empty pistol holster while canvassing the scene, but told another officer he believed the shot had come from a rifle, describing the sound a rifle makes as louder and more “violent.”

Bagley said he noticed a building on campus had a direct line of sight to Kirk’s tent and climbed up to the top about 20 minutes after hearing the shot. There he found a red and black screwdriver and saw an impression in the gravel that he said looked like a “sniper pad.”

Realizing there was potentially a shooter on the run, Bagley said he asked dispatchers about surveillance footage and was told video captured someone running to the edge, laying prone and then fleeing. He reviewed the footage himself and later found a shoe print near the northeast side of the building.

Defense questions officer about security preparations, investigation





Bagley told defense attorney Kathy Nester he did not attend any meetings to prepare for the event, which was covered by six campus police officers. Bagley also acknowledged that there were no metal detectors screening guests or drones used for security that day.

Nester also questioned Bagley about the report he wrote and the pistol holder he found following the shooting. Bagley said he “had no idea” what happened to the holster and did not know if it had ever been checked for fingerprints.

Nester also asked Bagley about the video footage he viewed. Bagley acknowledged that he could not identify the suspected shooter based on the surveillance video or clearly see a weapon in the video. But Bagley said he could see a “long black object” covered by what appeared to be a towel or blanket.

Lead investigator takes the stand

The second law enforcement official to testify was David Hull, who was an investigator with the State Bureau of Investigation at the time of the shooting. Hull said a large law enforcement presence including city, state and federal officials responded to the scene with him on Sept. 10 and he was directed to take the lead of the investigation along with another agent.

What to expect at this week’s preliminary hearing

Prosecutors said Monday they were planning to call four law enforcement witnesses and present 40 to 50 exhibits during the preliminary hearing.

Some of the evidence they intend to present previously came to light, including electronic messages, a handwritten note and video of Robinson’s alleged romantic partner telling investigators he confessed to committing the crime and directed his partner not to contact police. Graf denied a defense request to force Robinson’s partner to travel from Texas to testify in person.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride said in April that Robinson left behind a note that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I took it.” McBride said Robinson also admitted to killing Kirk in messages to his partner and friends and to the former law enforcement officer he turned himself in to.

McBride said prosecutors also intend to present surveillance footage showing Robinson arriving on campus in the same clothes he was wearing when he turned himself in. The footage showed Robinson leaving, then returning before Kirk’s event wearing a “disguise of sorts” and limping “because there’s a rifle down his pants,” the prosecutor said.

McBride said the video also captured Robinson shooting Kirk from a rooftop and fleeing into a wooded area. A rifle wrapped in a towel was found in the area, along with rounds of ammunition with “political messages” etched into the brass, he said.

Charging documents said inscriptions on the unfired casings said, “Hey Fascist! Catch!” “If you Read This, You Are GAY Lmao,” and “O Bella ciao …,” a possible reference to an Italian anti-fascist song. The fired cartridge said “NoTices Bulge OWO What’s This?” a reference to an internet meme tied to animated videos and furry culture.

McBride said Robinson’s DNA was found on the towel and the rifle, and similar ammunition was found at his home.

Robinson’s defense team indicated on June 26 that they will be calling at least three expert witnesses. They have challenged the ballistics evidence in the case, saying a summary report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

“Although the State has not indicated an intent to produce this report at the preliminary hearing, the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence,” the court filing said.

Graf called the defense’s characterization of the report “technically accurate, but highly prone to misinterpretation,” given that it does not mention that the bullet also could not be definitively excluded.

What do prosecutors have to prove?





At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to prove to the judge that there is “probable cause” to believe the crime ⁠was committed and the defendant is the one who committed it. Attorneys on both sides will present evidence and question witnesses as they would during a trial, but this is a lower legal bar than the prosecution’s burden to prove its case to a jury “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

What happens if the judge decides the case should – or shouldn’t – proceed?

If Graf determines there is probable cause, he must order Robinson “be bound over for trial,” according to Utah court rules. If not, he must dismiss the case against him, although that would “not preclude the state from instituting a subsequent prosecution for the same offense,” the rules state.

Kirk’s family attends court hearing

Graf acknowledged Kirk’s widow in the courtroom at the beginning of the hearing on July 6. Kirk’s parents Kathryn and Robert were seen entering the courthouse before the hearing began.

His family thanked supporters and asked for privacy as the judicial process moves forward in a statement released on social media July 6.

“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father,” the statement said. “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

Contributing: Reuters; Amanda Lee Myers, Chris Kenning, Nick Penzenstadler and Christopher Cann, USA Today

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by N’dea Yancey-Bragg, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect