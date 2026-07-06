Chelan Hills fire kills one, damages several homes

Wildfire season erupted in a deadly way this weekend as a fire ignited near Highway 97 early Saturday and then raced through the hills across the Columbia River from Chelan.

The Chelan Hills fire, first reported just after midnight on Saturday near mile marker 233, has consumed more than 9,700 acres and continues to grow as of Monday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille, who was at the scene Monday, reported in a news release that deputies on Sunday found a person dead in a vehicle that had slid off a roadway in the path of the fire.

“The remains have been turned over to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, which will work to obtain a positive identification of the deceased,” Caille wrote, while noting that county detectives are investigating the case.

The burned car was located after deputies conducted a follow-up on a report of a missing resident who lived in the area of the fire. Caille did not specify where that car was located or whether the person matched the description from the missing person’s report.

He wrote that his office “will continue to work with fire personnel to check the affected area for any additional residents who were unable to safely evacuate.”

The Washington Department of Natural Resources has joined local firefighters to battle the fire, which mostly is burning hills immediately east of the Beebe community. Beebe is located on the east side of the Columbia River and northeast of Chelan, which is situated across the river on to the west.

The fire has consumed several structures, but fire spokesperson Deedee Weymouth, who is a contractor for DNR, said she could not say how many structures, or specifically how many homes, have burned.

“I know there have been several, but I do not have an amount,” Weymouth said.

Fire victim Elizabeth Kirk posted to social media and gave a virtual tour of the devastation from the fire that claimed her home. She said her family all safely made it out, but the fire consumed her livestock.

“A wildfire came through yesterday on the Fourth of July and just wiped out everything. Unfortunately, we lost several goats,” Kirk said as she cried. “It’s devastating.”

She showed where the house once stood. All that was left was twisted metal roofing. She also walked by the metal remains of a tractor and the hulks of several incinerated vehicles.

“This is where the house stood. We are hoping we are able to rebuild,” Kirk, who noted that her insurance has put her family up in a hotel, said. “So we do have a safe place to stay for now. The local support has been amazing.”

She thanked those who offered kind comments.

“Thank you, guys, for all your nice words and comments, because the only way I made it through the night last night” was reading comments from those who offered assistance.

“This is so heartbreaking,” Kirk said.

As of Monday afternoon, some 43 engines, three crews, seven tenders and four dozers were working to consolidate lines around the fire. She noted that crews faced temperatures in the low 90s and winds were expected to pick up with gusts as high as 13 mph.

Besides the crews fighting the fires, deputies continued to notify residents and delivered “numerous evacuation notices,” Sheriff Caille wrote.

Based on the early blowup of the fire, Douglas County officials sought and received state mobilization, which increases the number of crews and resources available to battle the blaze.