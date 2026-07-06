Folarin Balogun in USMNT lineup vs. Belgium for Seattle World Cup game

Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Folarin Balogun is in the starting lineup for the United States for its FIFA Men’s World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday night.

Balogun became eligible to play with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee suspended implementation of his one-game ban for a red card he picked up in the second half of the U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina last week. The decision by the Disciplinary Committee on Sunday set off a firestorm of controversy about the decision with complaints from the Royal Belgian Football Association and UEFA, and push back form FIFA.

The U.S. spent two days this week believing Balogun wouldn’t be able to play and likely would have turned to Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright as the starting striker. But Balogun has been the best attacking player for the Americans in the tournament and leads the team with three goals, including the game-winner late in the first half against Bosnia.

With Balogun available, the U.S. was able to field the same lineup as it did against Bosnia.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman started up front with Balogun. Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman and Jedi Robinson were in midfield.

The defensive back line of Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Alex Freeman remained the same and Matt Freese made his fourth start in goal having allowed only one goal so far.

The U.S. has Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty available off the bench after both were dealing with injuries. But Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was listed as out with a quadriceps injury.