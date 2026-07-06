Former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura joining LA Clippers on 2-year deal: Source

By Dan Woike, Sam Amick, </p><p>and Law Murray The Athletic

Rui Hachimura, one of the NBA’s premier catch-and-shoot forwards, has agreed to a two-year deal with the L.A. Clippers, a league source confirmed to the Athletic on Monday.

The deal is worth $28 million and includes a team option on the second season, according to a league source who was not permitted to speak publicly because the deal is not yet official. ESPN first reported the move.

Hachimura, 28, shot 44.3% from 3-point range during the regular season and an eye-popping 56.9 % in the playoffs before entering unrestricted free agency. It marked the second time Hachimura entered free agency after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired him from the Washington Wizards in 2023 for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. The Lakers re-signed him that summer to a three-year, $51 million contract.

Over the life of that deal, Hachimura averaged 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% from the field, 42.6% from 3 and 74.0% from the free throw line. The former Gonzaga star has been especially effective in the postseason, converting 51.6% of his 3-point attempts – the highest playoff 3-point percentage in NBA history among players with at least 30 attempts (Hachimura has 157).

After serving as a starter for much of his Lakers tenure, Hachimura embraced a move to the bench last season as Los Angeles played its best basketball. Coaches praised his willingness to accept the role. When injuries forced him back into the starting lineup during the playoffs, he responded by averaging 17.5 points across 10 starts, further boosting his free-agency value.

The prevailing belief around the NBA was that Hachimura hoped to remain in Los Angeles this offseason. He will do that, but not with the Lakers.

“I didn’t think about that. I don’t be thinking about that kind of stuff,” Hachimura said after the Lakers were eliminated in the second round. “I’m just trying to play, you know, get through the season, make the playoffs, try to win this series. I was focused on that. I haven’t talked – thought about it. I love this team, you know. But at the end of the day, I’m not the one negotiating.”