Lionel Richie ‘doing well’ after hitting pause on tour for unspecified health issue

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Lionel Richie appears to be on the mend from the unspecified health issue that prompted him to cancel a pair of concerts in June.

The 77-year-old Grammy-winning “Hello” and “All Night Long” singer on Sunday thanked fans for “every message, every kind word and for all your love” on Instagram, sharing photos from recent concerts. He also seemingly addressed his health, writing, “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

In late June, Richie unexpectedly hit pause on his concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, after taking a seat on stage multiple times while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling.” According to videos shared on social media, the singer told his audience that he felt “dizzy.” Later in the evening saxophonist Dino Soldo told concert attendees that Richie was “not feeling well” and would not continue the show.

TMZ reported at the time that the singer-songwriter was hospitalized after the health scare. Paramedics reportedly met the artist backstage and transported him to a nearby hospital out of precaution. Richie then postponed his following concerts at Chicago’s United Center and the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. He returned to the stage June 30 for his show in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy,” Richie said Sunday of his recent concerts. “The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd … we made real memories together.” The singer also performed in Toronto on Saturday and in Montreal on Sunday. He is next set to perform in Boston on Wednesday.

Live Nation unveiled Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s joint tour in January, revealing a 26-city lineup with concerts in Chicago, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Richie and the group are scheduled to play Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Aug. 9. The tour ends Aug. 14 with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.