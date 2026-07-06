Outfielder Max Belyeu named NWL player of the month; Win streak reaches nine games | Spokane Indians notebook

Spokane Indians outfielder Max Belyeu was named Northwest League player of the month for June on Monday, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Despite having his month cut short by a finger injury on June 23, Belyeu batted .348/.434/.773 and led the league in home runs (eight), slugging percentage (.773) and OPS (1.207). He finished third in average (.348) and fourth in runs (19) and on-base percentage (.434).

Belyeu recorded eight multihit games in June and notched the first multihomer games of his career with a pair of dingers on June 11 and June 13 at Eugene. Belyeu, 22, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in Competitive Balance Round B (74th overall) of the 2025 MLB draft out of University of Texas.

For the season, Belyeu is hitting .244/.348/.489 with 12 homers, 31 RBI s and four stolen bases through 60 games. He is tied for fifth in the league in homers.

Next up: Belyeu was placed on the seven-day injured list on Thursday, so he will be continue to be out through at least the first three games of the Indians’ series in Eugene against the third-place Emeralds (7-8). Game time Tuesday through Friday is 6:35 p.m. Saturday’s game starts at 5:05 and the finale on Sunday is 1:05 p.m.

En fuego

The Indians are playing some of their best baseball of the season, winners of nine straight and 10 of their last 11 games, sending them to the top of the NWL second -half standings at 11-4, one game ahead of Everett with one series remaining before the four-day break for the MLB all-star game.

The six-game series sweep of Hillsboro last week was the second such sweep for the Indians since the change to the minor -league scheduling in 2021. There have been 14 six-game series sweeps in the Northwest League and Hillsboro has lost nine of them.

Utility player Tommy Hopfe, who has made starts at first base, second base, left field, right field and designated hitter, brings a 21-game hitting streak into the series against Eugene. The streak is tied for the longest for the Indians in the High-A era with Hunter Stovall in 2021.

Since June 1, Hopfe is hitting .383 (41-of-107) with six homers and 18 RBIs. For the season, the 23-year-old is hitting .285/.366/.845 with 10 homers, 31 RBI s and eight stolen bases over 242 at-bats. He was a ninth-round pick of the Rockies in the 2024 MLB draft out of Fresno State.

On the mound

Yuma Herrera was the hero on the hill last week. In two starts he gave up just one run on four hits and a walk over 11 innings, though he only picked up one win. Fellow starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. was also strong in his one start, tossing six shutout innings on five hits and four walks with five Ks.

Reliever Nathan Blasick was stellar in his two appearances, tossing a combined three perfect innings with six strikeouts. The 6-foot-3, 25-year-old righty is 8-2 this season with six saves.

Moving up

C/1B Jack O’Dowd stay in Spokane was as impressive as it was short. The 25-year-old was promoted to Double-A Hartford on June 30 after a 34-game stint with the Indians. Over 128 at-bats, O’Dowd hit .359/.451/.664 with nine homers and 38 RBIs. O’Dowd homered in his two games with the Yard Goats and is 8-for-25 (.320) in six games in Hartford.

Prospects watch

Robert Calaz (No. 5): Hit .083/.154/.083 (1-for-12) with one walk, six strikeouts in four games. YTD: .228/.287/.340, four HR, 27 RBIs, 9-for-11 SB.

Brody Brecht (No. 8): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list since May 23. YTD: 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 202/3 innings.

Max Belyeu (No. 12): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list since Thursday. YTD: .244/.348/.489, 12 HR, 31 RBIs 4-for-8 SB.

Ethan Hedges (No. 17): Hit .364/.417/.500 (8-for-22) with three doubles, four RBIs, no walks and seven strikeouts in five games. YTD: .270/.338/.414, eight HR, 43 RBI, 2-for-4 SB.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 20): Two starts, one win, 11 innings. One earned runs on four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. YTD: 1-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 Ks, 51m1/3 innings.