Outgoing leader says Colombia’s next government is illegitimate

By Andreina Itriago Bloomberg

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia’s outgoing leader said he doesn’t recognize the legitimacy of the incoming government of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, escalating tension as the nation prepares for a transfer of power on Aug. 7.

“Abelardo didn’t win the election,” President Gustavo Petro wrote in a lengthy post on X.

Petro said that his ally Iván Cepeda had won the vote, but had been cheated of victory by “electoral fraud by algorithm and overseas financing, prohibited by our constitution.”

The remarks further heighten uncertainty around what is expected to be Colombia’s first contested presidential transition in decades. His comments also indicate that he is likely to call on his supporters to protest the incoming administration once he has left office.

Petro has repeatedly alleged fraud since the June 21 runoff, including claiming that an Israeli company manipulated the election software. However, he has yet to publicly present authorities with evidence.

Petro has said he will address supporters on Colombian independence day on July 20.

Cepeda has also called for civil disobedience, arguing that De la Espriella is constitutionally ineligible because of his U.S. citizenship.