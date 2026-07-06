Platner weighs ‘best path forward’ as he denies sexual assault allegation

By Mary Ellen McIntire and Daniela Altimari CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, said Monday that he was “taking time to reflect on the best path forward” as he denied a Politico report that he had sexually assaulted a woman he previously dated.

“Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins,” Platner said in a video posted Monday to social media.

Maine resident Jenny Racicot told Politico that Platner, with whom she had an “on and off relationship,” forced her to have sex with him after arriving at her home intoxicated in late 2021. He entered her home uninvited and allegedly assaulted her, ignoring her repeated requests to stop, she said.

“Any accusation of nonconsensual behavior is categorically false,” Platner said in the video.

Maine is considered a must-win seat for Democrats seeking to flip the Senate this year. Collins, the only Republican in the chamber to represent a state that Kamala Harris carried in 2024, is a top Democratic target.

Platner’s announcement followed reporting Monday by the Bangor Daily News that his campaign had canceled a string of events Sunday and Monday as rumors swirled among Maine Democrats that another potentially damaging story was coming.

Under Maine state law, Democrats could replace Platner on the ballot if he were to drop out by 5 p.m. on the second Monday in July, which falls on July 13. The state party would then need to make a replacement by the fourth Monday of the month, July 27.

On Monday, the Maine Democratic Party called on Platner to withdraw as Senate nominee, citing the serious nature of the allegations and the high stakes of the race.

“This Senate race comes at a pivotal moment in the struggle against a government, supported by Senator Collins, that serves the interests of the wealthy and the powerful at the expense of ordinary Maine people,” party leaders said in a statement. “It is essential that we refocus this campaign on that struggle.”

Racicot shared with Politico private Facebook messages that she exchanged with an acquaintance referring to Platner as “consensually careless” and saying he “doesn’t listen to you when drunk.”

She told Politico she was torn about going public.

“One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person,” she said. “I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is as a person.”

The Politico report is the latest development in a race that has already seen numerous twists and turns. An oyster farmer and military veteran, Platner launched his Senate campaign last August with the support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and quickly became a strong fundraiser, drawing large crowds to his events.

He went on to earn the support of notable progressives, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Rep. Ro Khanna, as his fiery populism seemed calibrated for a moment when the Democratic Party’s left flank is celebrating a resurgence.

About two hours after the Politico story dropped, Khanna announced he was withdrawing his endorsement.

“I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible,” Khanna, who gained national prominence advocating the release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, posted on social media. “Graham Platner should drop out from the race.”

Platner officially won the party nomination last month, easily defeating Gov. Janet Mills, who had stopped actively campaigning in April amid fundraising struggles. Mills had entered the race with the backing of Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer, who later announced his support for Platner after he became the nominee.

But since last fall, Platner’s campaign has been dogged by a series of unflattering news stories. They included reports that he had a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol and that he had made several Reddit posts that were derogatory to women and minorities. The New York Times reported shortly before the Democratic primary last month that Platner had sent sexually explicit text messages to women in the early days of his marriage and that he had been emotionally volatile in relationships with previous girlfriends. Racicot told the Times his behavior was “reckless” and “unsettling” but did not share her assault allegation.

Still, the reports didn’t appear to halt his momentum as polls found he continued to lead the Democratic primary race, as well as Collins in a general election matchup.

Platner met with a group of Democratic senators ahead of last month’s primary, where he reportedly addressed concerns about his campaign. After he officially clinched the nomination, his progressive allies urged Democrats to back his campaign, given how crucial the state is to winning control of the Senate.

While most of Platner’s supporters had stood by his campaign after the various news reports over the past several months, that appeared to change Monday afternoon after the latest revelation.

Following Khanna’s move, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego also rescinded his endorsement, calling the allegations against Platner “troubling and deeply serious.”

End Citizens United, a group that advocates an overhaul of the campaign finance system, called on Platner to drop out of the race.

“We believe the best path forward for Maine Democrats is to move quickly to nominate a candidate who can earn voters’ trust and who will center their campaign on ethical leadership, accountability and fighting corruption,” ECU president Tiffany Muller said in a statement.

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