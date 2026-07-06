‘Pray’: Pierce, Idaho burn victims fighting for their lives after ‘out of control’ bonfire severely injures 8

Burn victims are fighting to heal after an “out of control” bonfire exploded this weekend and injured eight people in the remote town of Pierce, Idaho.

Two of the victims were identified through a GoFundMe online fundraiser as 22-year-old KC Matos and 20-year-old Emylee Macaluso.

“It was a 3 a.m. phone call that I was not expecting to get,” Matos’ mother, Roiann Matos, told The Spokesman-Review in a phone call Monday. “What stuck with me the most was her saying, ‘Mom?’ and I said, ‘Yes?’ and she said, ‘I love you.’ That was the end of our conversation.”

Fundraisers for the women say the fire exploded after someone poured gasoline on the flames. KC Matos sustained burns to 80% of her body and is currently on life support, her mother said.

Macaluso, described as a “vibrant 20-year-old” is “currently sedated and receiving intensive medical treatment,” according to a GoFundMe set up on her behalf.

Clearwater County Sheriff John Smith declined to comment on what caused the fire to explode in intensity. He also declined to comment on any potential criminal charges, as the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

As of Monday afternoon, Smith said he’d received no information about any fatalities associated with the incident.

Other victims have not been publicly identified. KC Matos, Macaluso and others were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the area’s regional burn center.

Roiann Matos said the group was together at a July Fourth campout, but she doesn’t know anything else about the event.

“My main purpose is my daughter,” she said. “(Her recovery) will be intensive. The biggest struggle will be walking again.”

KC Matos, a caregiver for the elderly, is also the mother of a 3-year-old girl, Novanni. The girl is now in the care of her grandparents, who reside in Athol, while her mother will likely spend the next month in the hospital.

Both families are facing unexpected costs like hotel stays, food and lost wages while they stay in Seattle for the next month, assisting with their children’s recovery.

“Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden so they can focus entirely on what matters most – being with Emylee as she heals,” Macaluso’s fundraiser states.

The towns of Pierce and nearby Weippe are also rallying around the eight burn victims. A family friend set up an account at Idaho Central Credit Union’s White Pine branch in Orofino to assist the families with travel and lodging expenses, according to a Facebook post. Other local groups are planning future fundraisers.

“It’s not going to be a pretty bill,” Roiann Matos said of the hospital expenses. “We appreciate the community’s help. Just please pray.”