Spain finds late winner to beat Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career ends in tears

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his team was defeated by Spain in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday in Arlington, Texas. (Tribune News Service)

By Steven Johnson Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance came to a bitter end Monday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After confirming Sunday it would be his final World Cup, Ronaldo and Portugal fell 1-0 to Spain in the latest edition of the Iberian Derby in the round of 16. Losing to a rival is bad enough, but how the defeat unfolded is sure to leave a bitter taste in the mouth of one of the greatest strikers in the sport’s history.

Spain delivered the game-winning goal on a low shot by Mikel Merino just as extra time began. Merino’s goal came a few mere minutes after Ronaldo had two chances to put Portugal ahead.

In both instances, Ronaldo found himself in a race with Spanish keeper Unai Simon to corral a loose ball for a potential goal or save. The 41-year-old showed great burst, but also his age, as he came up short in both instances.

Ronaldo finished the match with three shots on target. His best attempt was in the 37th minute, when he nearly scored a bicycle kick off a rebound, but Simon managed to make one of the best saves of the tournament.

The initial save took Simon out of bounds, but he managed to quickly jump back in front of the net to rob Ronaldo of what would’ve been a signature moment in his illustrious career.

Instead, Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup appearance ended like the previous five – with a disappointing defeat.

Ronaldo’s legacy

Ronaldo is one of the most decorated soccer players to touch the pitch and is widely regarded as the best player to emerge from Portugal.

He’s won the UEFA Champions League five times and holds the record for most goals and assists in the competition. He also holds the record for most goals and assists in the European Championships and led Portugal to the title in 2016.

With 976 career goals Ronaldo is the top goal scorer in history, and there are countless other records that could be listed. His resume isn’t lacking, but the inability to deliver at the World Cup may be the one regret he has as he enters the final days of his career.

In six appearances, Ronaldo scored just one of his 11 goals in the knockout stage. It’s a stat that many have used against him when comparing him to his greatest rival, Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022 and another final in 2014.

Ronaldo’s best finish was in fourth place with Portugal in 2006.

Messi remains in the World Cup with Argentina, seemingly poised for a repeat. Then there are other rising superstars like Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe who are leading their countries. Each of the three has scored seven goals thus far.

Ronaldo is still one of the best soccer players in history, and there are still some who consider him the greatest of all time over Messi.

But his resume was missing one thing: a World Cup final appearance. And barring an unexpected change, his career will conclude without it.

Argentina takes on Egypt

Argentina narrowly avoided a stunning early exit from the 2026 World Cup, needing Diney Borges’ 111th‑minute strike to finally put away Cape Verde in an emotional first knockout match.

Will the Argentines have a less stressful match in the round of 16?

That remains very much up in the air for a match against Egypt on Tuesday, kicking off at 9 a.m. in Atlanta.

Messi will head into Tuesday’s match still holding onto the World Cup’s all-time leading scoring record (20 goals), as France’s Kylian Mbappe scored one goal in Les Bleus’ round of 16 win over Paraguay on Saturday to give him 19. Both stars are tied for seven goals in this year’s World Cup, which leads the tournament.

Messi will go head-to-head with Egyptian star Mohammed Salah, who has led his team into the round of 16 for the first time.

Egypt beat Australia last Friday in Texas in the knockout round, 4-2 in penalty kicks.