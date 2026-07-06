USMNT’s World Cup ends with embarrassing 4-1 loss to Belgium

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A day of celebration. A night of frustration.

The FIFA Men’s World Cup came to an end in Seattle on Monday night, a day where the soccer community again showed up in force, only to watch the home team falter on the biggest stage.

The United States’ World Cup run came to a deflating conclusion in a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 before another sold -out crowd of 66,925 at Lumen Field. The Belgians earned a date with Spain in Inglewood, California, on Friday, leaving in its wake a stadium wallowing with red, white and blue disappointment.

“Yes, it stings. I don’t like to be eliminated from anything,” U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said. “Tonight was not a good performance, probably, overall. It’s not what we look to achieve. There was a lot of things that we could have done better.”

Arguably the biggest singular sporting event in Seattle history will be remembered as a dud for the home side and a massive missed opportunity for the men’s national team to take the next step in advancing its profile and with it the sport in the United States.

Charles De Ketelaere, with only one shot this tournament for Belgium, scored twice in the first half. His second goal came within two minutes of the U.S. drawing even on Malik Tillman’s free kick, his second straight game with a free kick goal.

Even though the Americans played with more aggression in the second half after a shockingly passive first 45 minutes, it was a critical mistake by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese flubbing a clearance with his foot digging into the grass turf that led to an open net and Hans Vanaken’s goal in the 57th minute that gave the Belgians a 3-1 lead.

Romelu Lukaku provided the final punctuation for Belgium, scoring in the second minute of stoppage time and leaving only those in red and yellow dancing in the stands.

“We played against a tough opponent, we have to say it, against all their fans. It’s never easy, but we played in a mature way,” Belgium midfielder Dodi Lukébakio said. “We just showed that we were better. So, yeah, we are very happy and proud.”

Going out in the round of 16 was not part of the American script for a tournament that galvanized even casual sports fans. Watching the U.S. during this tournament became required viewing.

But it was supposed to continue. Mauricio Pochettino was hired for this home World Cup to be a difference maker and elevating the U.S. to places it hadn’t before been. While that was arguably accomplished in terms of general interest, his efforts fell short on the field.

The opportunity was there for the U.S. to make the quarterfinals for only the second time in the modern era of the World Cup and first time since 2002. But against Belgium, the Americans played like a team feeling every bit of the pressure being shoveled upon their shoulders and crumbled under the opportunity. The moment did prove to be too big, even if players afterward denied that was the case.

“There’s no pressure, no moment. Didn’t feel any different. There was no extra weight or anything like that,” U.S. captain Tim Ream said. “There’s so many different thoughts and emotions that are running through me at the minute that I’m not even thinking tactically, or what could have been different, or what should we have done different.”

The distractions of the 36 hours leading into the match should have helped the Americans because it meant that star striker Folarin Balogun would be on the field. The suspension of Balogun’s one-game ban for a red card sparked international controversy and debate. But instead of benefiting the U.S., it seemed mostly to spark the Belgians.

Perhaps the performance by the U.S. were the soccer gods balancing the ledger.

“We didn’t understand really why he was allowed to play, because he got the red card, but we didn’t want to go too much into it,” Lukébakio said. “We wanted to be focused and to play our game and that’s what we did today.”

The U.S. had to sub off Christian Pulisic with an apparent foot injury in the early part of the second half. Balogun was a nonfactor for the most part, although he forced a good save from Thibaut Courtois in the 82nd minute. It was one of the few U.S. threats over final 30 minutes.

Even Eddie Vedder slamming a beer on the video boards while Pearl Jam’s “Alive” played during the second-half hydration break couldn’t create a spark.

All three host countries were eliminated within the span of three days. Canada was knocked out by Morocco on Saturday, Mexico was defeated by England on Sunday, and the Americans were the final piece of the puzzle sent packing.

The stakes of the match seemed to hang over the pregame festivities. When the U.S. was here on June 19 against Australia, it was a party. This time, there was still the party vibe around the stadium and around the city, but it was twinged with anxiety.

This match was different. It was bigger. And the home team wasn’t able to come through.

“This was this was a moment to have the opportunity to advance and really try and do something special. We fell short,” Adams said.

One of the endearing aspects of this U.S. team through the tournament going into Monday was its propensity to be the attacking side.

So often in the past, the U.S. would absorb the pressure of its opponents and hope to withstand and counter. It wasn’t often that the U.S. was the team on the prowl.

This tournament was different. This team was different. They demolished what turned out to be a pretty good Paraguay team with slashing runs through a side known for its defensive strength. The Americans bullied their way through Australia and even playing down a man for the final 30 minutes against Bosnia-Herzegovina continued pushing forward.

But that mentality was absent in the first half against Belgium. The Americans were passive, sat back and watched a Belgian side that showed its attacking prowess only in spurts during the tournament control the first half. De Ketelaere earned a deserved opening goal after just nine minutes when three U.S. players were caught ball watching.

His second goal came just moments after the U.S. had pulled even when he bullied Ream out of the way for a header. De Ketelaere had only three goals in 31 matches played for his club team, Atalanta, in Serie A in Italy and had put just one shot on target in three previous World Cup matches.

Those two goals proved to be enough. The U.S. couldn’t solve Belgium’s defense and create worthwhile chances.

The frustration left defender Chris Richards crumpled on the field at the final whistle and Weston McKennie with his head in his hands on the bench.