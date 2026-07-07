Archaeologists uncover 2,000-year-old gold rings at Thai burial site

By Anthony Thompson USA Today

Archaeologists say that 2,000-year-old gold rings, recently found alongside human remains in western Thailand, offer new clues into the lives and social status of people who lived there during the Iron Age.

The two rings were found during an ongoing excavation at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Phetchaburi province, about 80 miles southwest of Bangkok, according to reports from the Associated Press and CBS News. The discovery was made among human bones at a burial site that researchers believe was used for members of the society’s upper classes.

According to CBS News, one of the gold rings contains an inscription written in Brahmi script, an ancient writing system that influenced many scripts used across South and Southeast Asia. Experts initially identified the inscription as “pusarakhitasa,” which translates to “the one protected by Pushya,” a reference to one of the most auspicious zodiac signs in Indian astronomy, the Smithsonian Magazine reported.

The second ring, discovered with the same remains, is a plain gold band without any markings. Researchers believe the jewelry may have belonged to a merchant from the Vaishya social class, one of the traditional social groups in ancient Indian society associated with trade, farming and commerce, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Excavation reveals ancient burial practices





The ⁠Don Yai Thong site was discovered earlier this year after residents found pieces of ancient bronze drums in a rice field, leading archaeologists to begin excavations, AP reported.

Since February, researchers have uncovered eight human skeletons along with bronze and gold jewelry, pottery and other artifacts. According to AP, the findings suggest the area was used for ceremonial burials, with some remains appearing to have been buried according to specific ⁠rituals.

Researchers believe several of the individuals buried at the site held a higher social status based on the valuable ⁠objects found with them. Archaeologists have reported that some skeletons were positioned facing northeast with bronze objects placed near the bodies, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

The site dates to Thailand’s late prehistoric period, also known as the Iron Age, which lasted roughly 2,500 to 1,500 ⁠years ago.

Why does the discovery matter?





The gold rings provide a rare glimpse into the cultural connections and social structures of ancient communities in Thailand. The Brahmi inscription, in particular, suggests the people who lived in ⁠the region had connections with broader trade and cultural networks stretching across South and Southeast Asia, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

The discovery also helps researchers better understand how wealth, identity and religious beliefs influenced burial traditions thousands of years ago.

Archaeologists plan to continue ⁠studying the site, including conducting 3D scans and sending charcoal samples to the United States for scientific dating, the Smithsonian Magazine reported. According to AP, the excavation is expected to conclude within the next month, with plans to display the artifacts to the public at some point.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@usatodayco.com, or on X @athompsonUSAT

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA Today