Black haircare icon George E. Johnson, known for Afro Sheen, dies at 99

By Taylor Ardrey USA Today

A prominent Black haircare trailblazer, known for products such as Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen, has died at age 99, according to multiple reports citing family.

The family of George E. Johnson Sr., founder of Johnson Products Company, confirmed the entrepreneur’s death with several outlets, including ABC News and WGN-TV. He died at his home in Chicago on Monday.

“George was a visionary business leader who built a haircare empire, broke barriers on Wall Street, and helped fuel the fight for civil rights,” the statement shared to WGN reads.

“Above all, he was a devoted family man whose example inspired generations and whose legacy of entrepreneurship, community leadership, and philanthropy continues through his descendants today,” the statement continues.

Born in Mississippi, Johnson moved to Chicago as a child, where he learned the work ethic that helped him build his empire years later, according to the family statement. Johnson launched his company in 1954 in the Windy City with his wife, Joan, with a $250 loan. The Chicago Tribune reported that his first official product was a straightener, the Ultra Wave.

Johnson Products grew, reaching major milestones, including becoming the first national sponsor of “Soul Train,” the iconic music and dance show hosted by the late Don Cornelius that highlighted Black culture.

It was reportedly promoted on the program at a time when natural styles were becoming popularized. Archival footage on YouTube shows the various commercials geared towards the show’s young audience. Johnson Products became the first Black-owned company to be traded on the American Stock Exchange in the early 1970s, according to the New York Times.

“They created an industry and touched millions of lives serving an often overlooked market with excellence and innovation, creating iconic brands like Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen,” Johnson’s family’s statement reads. “Johnson Products became a fixture in homes and salons around the world and a source of pride throughout Black America.”

Johnson released a book chronicling his journey titled “Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule from Soul Train to Wall Street” in 2025. According to WGN, his legacy lives on with his family members.

“He is survived by his second wife, Madeline Rabb, four children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many more extended family and friends who carry on the values he lived by,” according to the family’s statement.