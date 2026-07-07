Democrats including Mamdani, Sanders pressure Platner to drop Maine Senate bid

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Democratic pressure mounted on Graham Platner on Tuesday to drop out of the crucial Maine Senate race over a new sex assault allegation by an ex-girlfriend who claims he raped her in 2021.

Progressive allies and establishment rivals alike yanked support for Platner and called on the winner of the Democratic primary to pull the plug on his campaign ahead of a Monday deadline to replace him on the November ballot.

Sen. Bernie Sanders added his voice to the chorus of calls for Platner to quit the race.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine,” Sanders, who was one of Platner’s earliest and most passionate backers, said in a brief statement. “In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

Platner himself was quiet after an initial video statement saying he was “reflecting” on the future of his populist campaign to unseat veteran Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

If Platner does end his bid by July 13, state Democratic Party leaders would be empowered to pick a replacement on the ballot for the midterm congressional elections. The Maine race is considered pivotal in the party’s effort to retake the Senate.

Among potential replacements are ex-state lawmaker Troy Jackson, public health official Nirav Shah and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Gov. Janet Mills, who ended her own Democratic primary campaign against Platner amid poor polling and fundraising, is said to be unlikely to be considered.

Democrats have long seen beating Collins as crucial in their fight to retake Congress because Maine is a blue-leaning state and they need to flip four GOP-held seats to take a 51-seat majority.

The new hammer blow to Platner’s candidacy came as an ex-girlfriend said he drunkenly forced her to have sex after she told him to stop.

Platner, an oysterman who has never held elected office, denied the allegation, but said he would be considering next steps for his campaign and canceled upcoming events.

Although Platner has long been controversial, the new allegation sparked even progressive allies to quickly withdraw their support.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the chorus, telling reporters at City Hall: “I believe that it’s time for him to drop out of the race.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna, both vocal supporters, said Platner should end his campaign.

The main campaign arm of Senate Democrats called on Platner to drop out and said it would spend no money on the race if he is the nominee.

Progressive groups were reportedly pushing for Maine Democrats to pick a fellow working-class populist like Jackson to replace Platner, who had touched a nerve with his economic populist message and won an overwhelming victory in the recent primary.