EWU, Idaho football teams learn kickoff times, broadcast details

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Those who wish to enjoy pregame festivities at Roos Field during this Eastern Washington football season should have plenty of time to do so.

Much like last season, the Eagles’ 2026 schedule, announced Tuesday, features a series of 4 p.m. kickoffs for the team’s four September and early October games before shifting to 1 p.m. kickoffs for Eastern’s final two home contests in Cheney.

Eastern’s six road contests will begin at far less consistent times, but the Eagles are scheduled to play just one night game: a 7:30 p.m. start at UC Davis on Oct. 3, televised on ESPN2.

ESPN+ will air 10 of Eastern’s games, with the game at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 19 at Washington airing on the Big10 Network.

The Idaho Vandals are scheduled to play a series of night games at the beginning of the year, at Cal Poly on Aug. 28 (7 p.m.), at Utah on Sept. 3 (6 p.m.) and a home game against Montana State on Oct. 2 (7:30 p.m.).

Idaho has not yet announced kickoff times for home games against Lamar on Sept. 12 and Abilene Christian on Sept. 19. Idaho’s final seven games – including the one against Eastern Washington on Nov. 7 at the Kibbie Dome – will start either at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

The Big Sky Conference announced kickoff times for all of its league schedule, which features nine conference games for all but Southern Utah, which returns to the league this season.

At no point this season are Eastern Washington and Idaho scheduled to play at home on the same weekend.

Eastern Washington will open its season at Northern Arizona at 2 p.m. Aug. 29.