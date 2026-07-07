Gonzaga signee Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa named to France roster ahead of FIBA U-20 EuroBasket

Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa will collect some valuable international experience before joining Gonzaga’s roster as a freshman this fall.

The 18-year-old combo guard was selected as one of 12 players that will compete for France at the upcoming U-20 FIBA EuroBasket in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Ekanga-Ehawa was the last of Gonzaga’s three incoming freshmen to sign with the school, officially inking his financial aid agreement on June 20.

A 6-foot-6 guard who most recently split time playing for the senior and U-21 teams at French club JL Bourg, Ekanga-Ehawa will make his FIBA 5-on-5 debut at the EuroBasket tournament, which runs July 11-19. France opens the event against Turkey on Saturday and will play two more group stage games against Italy on Sunday and Germany on Monday.

Ekanga-Ehawa has experience playing for France’s youth 3x3 teams and helped the country win a silver medal at the U-17 European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The incoming freshman averaged 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals playing for JL Bourg’s U-21 team in 2025-26, making 52% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from the 3-point line. Ekanga-Ehawa also made two appearances for JL Bourg’s senior squad, which competes in France’s top professional division, Betclic Elite.

He’s one of two French players expected to be on Gonzaga’s roster this fall, joining point guard Nathan De Sousa, a 23-year-old who has extensive experience playing in Betclic Elite with Cholet. De Sousa has yet to sign a financial aid agreement and likely needs the NCAA to approve an eligibility waiver before he can formally join GU’s roster.