Kim Kardashian seeks new restraining order against man who sent her Plan B, ring

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian has filed to extend an expiring protective order against an alleged stalker who she says previously tried to send her a diamond ring and Plan B emergency contraception.

Lawyers for the reality star, 45, want to extent the restraining order against Nicholas Costanza for five years, as he has continually violated the existing restraining order — expiring Wednesday — by repeatedly attempting contact with her via social media, TMZ reports. The Skims founder is also looking to ensure the protective order would apply to her famous relatives, as 30-year-old Costanza’s “delusional beliefs, anger and obsession have not improved.”

The Daily News has reached out to legal representatives for Kardashian.

Costanza has allegedly directed an estimated 80 tweets at Kardashian since the initial order was granted in June 2021, which mandated he not contact her and keep at least 100 feet away.

Kardashian alleged in 2021 that Costanza had recently mailed her Plan B and an engagement ring, both caught by her security team. That year, Costanza allegedly also went to Kardashian’s home multiple times. During one of the incidents, he told guards was to pick Kardashian up for dinner, TMZ reported at the time.

In early 2022, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Costanza had been arrested and charged with five felonies, among them aggravated stalking, residential burglary, and vandalism, and eight misdemeanors, including trespassing. The charges were filed after he started showing up to a property in Lake Mathew — about 90 miles southeast of Hidden Hills, where Kardashian is primarily based — in September 2021, citing an invite or permission from Kardashian. Despite a five-year restraining order the homeowners were granted against him, Costanza returned in the first months of 2022.

Kardashian’s lawyers claim that Costanza in September 2024 used social media to try and lure her and her relatives to a home he unlawfully entered and claimed they’d purchased together. He was subsequently arrested for stalking, possession of methamphetamine and burglary.