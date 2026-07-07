Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to all-time great World Cup comeback against Egypt

The Athletic

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to one of the great World Cup comebacks as they came back from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a round of 16 match at the Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday and seal their place in the quarterfinals.

Argentina had found themselves behind at halftime in the World Cup for the first time in 16 years after Yasser Ibrahim’s 15th-minute header and a Messi penalty saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

The reigning champions appeared to be on the brink of elimination when Mostafa Ziko put Egypt 2-0 up in the 67th minute, after already having seen a goal ruled out for a VAR intervention on a challenge in the build-up.

Lionel Scaloni’s side had other ideas. Cristian Romero gave them hope with his 79th-minute header, before the 39-year-old Messi sent Argentinians into delirium with his improbable – or perhaps probable – equalizer off the crossbar. There had been four minutes and 18 seconds between the goals.

And they completed the fightback in stoppage time, as Enzo Fernandez rose highest in the 92nd minute to head home a brilliant cross from Lautaro Martinez. It left Messi in tears during the celebrations.

Will be updated