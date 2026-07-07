More than a year after Elon Musk’s departure, DOGE formally shuts down

By Erin Mansfield USA Today

The government cost-cutting initiative started by billionaire Elon Musk is formally shutting down, a year and a half after it began and about a year after the founder ​left Donald Trump’s administration.

The Department of Government Efficiency wrote July 4 on its X account that its formal mission ended but “the ⁠mission to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse will continue. Good stewardship of ‌taxpayer dollars and accountable government are ​not temporary initiatives.”

The initiative, nicknamed DOGE, was a quasi-agency that Musk ran as an adviser to the president. His staff worked within formal agencies and used artificial intelligence ⁠to find ways to cut costs. They ‌were central to the ‌mass layoffs that took place in 2025. DOGE shares a name with Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency.

A USA ⁠Today review published in February found that DOGE ended contracts in 64 different agencies, but 30% of ‌those contracts had already ‌been paid by the time they were terminated, meaning that provided virtually no savings.

Blanchard argued that the terminations were ⁠unlawful because the government had already entered into ​binding agreements and ⁠obligated ​the funding.

Jillian Blanchard, a vice president at the nonprofit Lawyers for Good Government, said she believed many of the contract terminations were improper. “Someone signed on the ⁠dotted line and committed to the obligation and the agency or department just unlawfully terminated it,” she told USA Today.

In the ⁠federal government, there are 72 positions within agencies called inspectors general and are responsible for investigating fraud, waste and abuse. The Trump administration fired many ⁠of these, and a court ‌allowed their firings to stand, but ​other posts ‌remain filled.

Contributing: Dinah Voyles Pulver and John Heasly

This article ​originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Erin Mansfield, USA Today

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