Seven Pierce, Idaho, bonfire burn victims identified

Seven burn victims involved in a bonfire explosion in Pierce, Idaho, have been identified through GoFundMe pages.

Jason Mohl Jr., Tristen Bonner, Marissa Larson, Jake Jared and Johnathan Halle were all burned Sunday. They were flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the area’s regional burn center.

KC Matos, 22, and Emylee Macaluso, 20, were identified as burn victims earlier this week. Matos sustained burns to 80% of her body and is on life support at Harborview.

Matos and Macaluso were affected the most by the fire, according to Erin Bonner, who married Tristen Bonner’s cousin Tyler. For now it’s unclear who of the eight victims will be getting skin grafts and when those operations will take place.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office did not have anything new to report Tuesday, except that there were seven victims at the bonfire, not eight. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Erin Bonner personally knows Tristen, Macaluso, Halle and Jared. She and her husband Tyler were supposed to be with Emylee and Jake that night before they changed their plans.

“This couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids,” Erin Bonner said.

Bonner said she’s heard the same thing that’s been going around the community: Someone was putting gasoline on the bonfire, and the gas can exploded. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bonner had not discussed the cause of the accident with Tristen, Macaluso, Halle or Jared.

On her GoFundMe page, Larson’s sister Sarah Larsen said the accident has been life-changing.

Halle is in critical condition and suffered second- and third-degree burns on 17% of his body, according to his aunt Lynn Thomas on GoFundMe. Halle is expected to be in the hospital for at least a month.

“This young man, along with seven others, has had his life altered in an instant,” Thomas said on Halle’s fundraiser page.

Mohl suffered severe burns on his legs, arm and neck, according to his GoFundMe page.

“Our family is having a hard time coming to terms with what happened, and Jason’s parents are by his side every day, missing work to support their son,” Mohl ’s aunt Sharon Mohl wrote on the page.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is aware that there are rumors of other burn victims who have not come forward and encourages anyone who was injured during the accident to contact the sheriff’s office.