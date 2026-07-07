Space debris, and not aliens, behind mystery beach orbs in Australia

According to the Australian Space Agency, pressure vessels from a space launch vehicle ended up on a beach in Queensland, Australia. (Courtesy of Australian Space Agency)

By Drew Pittock USA Today

A beach in Australia looked like something straight out of a science-fiction movie over the weekend after shiny spheres were found on the shore.

While shocking, the Australian Space Agency said there’s a completely rational, albeit cosmic, explanation.

Here’s what you should know about the mysterious orbs that washed up in the Land Down Under.

Space debris found on northeast Australian beach

The Australian Space Agency announced Sunday that it was working with authorities in Queensland, as well as the country’s National Emergency Management Agency, to identify mysterious metallic-looking orbs that had washed up on Forrest Beach, a coastal region in the northeast region of Australia.

According to the agency’s preliminary investigation, the spheres are pressure vessels from a space launch vehicle.

In a post on X, the Australian Space Agency said that it had identified the likely source, adding, “The objects’ location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit.”

The agency said it is working with international organizations to “formally confirm” which type of rocket was launched and its origin.

The objects have since been recovered by authorities in Queensland and deemed safe, the Australian Space Agency said.

Australia’s 2024 stinky ‘black balls’ incident

This isn’t the first time mysterious balls were found on Australian beaches, stumping experts and locals alike.

In 2024, thousands of foul-smelling “black balls” washed up on beaches in Sydney, leading to a weekslong investigation that shut down seven beaches across the region, as USA Today previously reported.

Eventually, the mysterious blobs were identified as “mini fatbergs,” or masses of fat and waste that form in sewers.

“They smell absolutely disgusting, they smell worse than anything you’ve ever smelt,” Jon Beves, associate professor and researcher at the University of New South Wales, told 9News at the time.

What are ‘fatbergs?’

Analytical testing revealed that the black balls were made of “fatty acids, petroleum hydrocarbons, and other organic and inorganic materials,” the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority (NSW EPA) had announced in a news release.

The NWS EPA described fatty acids as natural substances derived from oils and fats. These substances can be found in products such as cooking oils, soaps and skincare items, the government agency said. Petroleum hydrocarbons, on the other hand, are chemicals in oil and gas products such as gasoline, motor oil and diesel fuel.

Organic material consists of carbon-based substances that can “naturally decompose,” including items such as hair, food waste and other plant and animal matter, the NWS EPA said. The inorganic material within the ball comes from sand, calcium salt and bacteria, primarily from wastewater, according to the government agency.

“The investigation has revealed that the balls contain hundreds to thousands of different materials, including human hair and various fibers, indicating they likely originated from a source that releases mixed waste,” the NWS EPA’s release stated.

USA Today’s Jonathan Limehouse contributed to this report.

Drew Pittock covers national trending news for USA Today He can be reached at DPittock@usatodayco.com.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Drew Pittock, USA Today

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