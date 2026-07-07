Spokane pastor resigns from state Human Rights Commission following antisemitic comments

Rev. Luc Jasmin Jr., is all smiles after a service in Creole and English with members of the Haitian community who fear losing their temporary protected status at Maranatha Evangelical Church on Feb. 23, 2025, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/FOR THESPOKESMN-REVIEW)

Under fire for alleged antisemitism, Spokane pastor Luc Jasmin II has resigned from the state Human Rights Commission.

In a March 2025 meeting of the commission, Jasmin accused Jewish people of “crying” over discrimination during debate on a resolution condemning antisemitism. Jasmin’s comments came under scrutiny more than a year after they were made when video of the meeting was posted in June on the Commission’s YouTube channel.

“This word ‘antisemitism’ has been around since the Jewish got trampled by Hitler, and it seems like the Jewish people keep on crying and crying and crying and crying and crying – always crying with the antisemitism,” Jasmin said in the meeting. “And today there are many other groups who are subject to mistreatment, who are even subject to mistreatment by the Jewish, and they’re not crying so much.”

A Haitian immigrant to Spokane, Jasmin is pastor of Jasmin Ministries. He was appointed to the state Human Rights Commission by then-Gov. Jay Inslee in 2023. His son Luc Jasmin III is Eastern Washington liaison for Gov. Bob Ferguson and is currently running to replace retiring Spokane state Rep. Timm Ormsby.

Jasmin III condemned his father’s comments in a statement to The Spokesman-Review.

“I reject the comments my father made during last year’s Human Rights Committee meeting. They do not reflect my own views. His resignation from the Human Rights Commission is an opportunity for reflection and healing. I have since spoken with my father about his statement, the harm it caused, and how we best move forward. I support efforts to build awareness and end all forms of discrimination in our state,” Jasmin III said.

The Washington State Human Rights Commission is tasked with investigating complaints of discrimination and providing antidiscrimination training and advocacy throughout the state. The resolution condemning antisemitism was ultimately approved by the three other commissioners over the elder Jasmin’s objections.

“In this time, it’s especially important given the social climate that we take a strong stance on making sure that the Jewish community is being supported,” commissioner Han Tran said in the meeting.

In the meeting, Jasmin suggested other commissioners were “under duress” to condemn antisemitism. According to Jasmin, approving the resolution showed “weakness,” and other groups were more worthy of such consideration.

“A lot of these people the Jewish are killing by millions over there – the Palestinians and the Arabs. And I think we should every month have resolution on resolution for all these people,” he said.

In the past month, Jewish groups and several state lawmakers have called for him to step down.

Jasmin announced his resignation from the state Human Rights Commission on July 1.

“A year ago, I made remarks during a resolution discussion that were poorly worded and caused real harm to members of the Jewish community. I take full accountability for that pain. I am deeply sorry,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Despite his apology, Jasmin wrote his resignation was “because I feel that is what is being demanded of me, not because I believe it is right.”

“The goal appears to be punishment, not understanding. Removal, not unity. I am stepping down to appease those who want me gone. I am asking those who believe in resolution truly to reach out,” he wrote.

In a statement Gov. Bob Ferguson said he would be “making an appointment to this vacancy soon,” but did not comment on the reasons for Jasmin’s resignation.

Jewish advocacy group Stand With Us Northwest “welcomed” the resignation of Jasmin.

“Telling Jews to stop ‘crying’ about antisemitism while sitting on a commission tasked with protecting civil rights is not only offensive – it is dangerous. It minimizes a hatred that has led to massacres, expulsions, and genocide throughout history, and that continues to threaten Jewish communities today,” the group wrote in a statement.

Chabad of Spokane Rabbi Yisroel Hahn condemned the antisemitic remarks but offered forgiveness to Jasmin.

“These horrendous comments fuel antisemitism. Misinformation is fueling hatred at unprecedented levels. These words are a product of that environment,” Hahn said. “If he is truly sorry for what he has said and done, we benefit from him not resigning.”