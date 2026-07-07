Theories of a Taylor Swift wedding documentary debunked

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Despite all the stars and spectacle, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding will not make its way to the big screen anytime soon, despite theories to the contrary.

Insiders on Monday told Entertainment Tonight that the 36-year-old lovers’ wedding was not filmed for a documentary nor for streaming. The Daily News has reached out to Swift’s rep for comment.

The Grammy winner and Super Bowl champ said “I do” Friday evening in front of a reported 1,000-plus guests, who reportedly had to sign what have been described as relatively toothless nondisclosure agreements.

Still, many believed the spectacle wasn’t limited to those inside the World’s Most Famous Arena, thanks in no small part to the attendance of Disney honchos like Dana Walden and AMC’s CEO Adam Aron — who published and then deleted a lengthy debrief of the “intimate” experience — as well as signs alerting guests to photography and videography both in and around the Garden from June 29 until July 3.

Why else would Swift and Kelce — who raffled off Rolex watches, a Chanel bag and a 1970s Chevrolet Chevelle — need footage of the days it took to transform MSG? Perhaps simply a big-budget wedding keepsake video.

The “Paper Rings” crooner has long dabbled in documentary, most notably, 2020’s “Miss Americana,” for Netflix. Her record-breaking concert film, “Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour,” hit theaters in 2023 and now lives on Disney+.

In late 2025, the streamer released both “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” as well as a six-episode docuseries, “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era.”