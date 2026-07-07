Tuesday temperature marks hottest Spokane has seen in 2026

Despite a modest high of 90 degrees for Eastern Washington in the first week of July, Tuesday’s temperature topped records for the hottest day the region has seen this year.

Tuesday’s temperature edged the 89-degree highs on May 28 and June 15.

As Spokane has yet to see the peak of summer, “it’s far too soon to say that it’s the hottest day that we’re going to see for the entire year,” said Spokane National Weather Service lead meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

Although Tuesday’s temperature was slightly cooler than forecasters predicted, Eastern Washington is still seeing conditions typical for the region in mid-July.

In the coming week, temperatures are predicted to hover around 90 degrees. They will gradually climb to reach a n expected high of 96 on Tuesday.

A red flag warning, characterized by hot, dry and breezy conditions, will last through July 15. However, Pandolfo said Spokane residents should expect such warnings this time of year.

“Right when we see late June, early July, this is typically when we start to see again these prolonged stretches of dry and hot weather – and breezy as well,” he said.

Acknowledging northeastern Spokane’s wildfire in mid-June, Pandolfo notes that Spokane residents should also remain cognizant of fire bans. “With these conditions, if any new fires were to start, they can spread and get out of control very quickly,” he said.

For many Spokane locals, it’s a struggle to balance a love for the outdoors with a need to stay out of the heat.

As much is true for Jennifer Bozarth, who spent part of her Tuesday lounging by the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park.

She stays cool by “staying in the shade … close to the water. Sometimes when the mist comes to the fountain it cools you off,” Bozarth said, adding, “I love summertime, what it gets us: time to play outside.”