Human remains found near Waha identified as Allan Sloan, missing since December 2021

By Emily Pearce Lewiston Tribune

Investigators identified the human remains found near Waha in March as 29-year-old Allan Sloan, according to a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office news release distributed Wednesday.

Sloan, of Colville, was reported missing in December 2021. Lt. Patrick Dupea said while the cause of death cannot be determined due to the amount of time that has elapsed, authorities suspect Sloan died of exposure.

The news release indicated a shed hunter and family members had discovered a human skull and bone fragments in the Swamp Creek area near Waha in March.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and K-9 teams searched the area after being notified. Law enforcement had recovered additional human remains after conducting two search operations with assistance from Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel and additional K-9 units.

The evidence was submitted to the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office, which positively identified Sloan, according to the news release. Authorities have notified his next of kin.

Sloan was last seen in the Wapshilla Ridge area south of Waha on Dec. 7, 2021. Past Lewiston Tribune reporting indicates searchers had located his abandoned pickup stuck in the snow several miles away from the ridge less than a week after he was reported missing.

Dupea said investigators believe Sloan had wandered from his pickup to find his way back, but ultimately suffered from exposure to the weather.

“That winter was really bad,” he said. “It came in real fast.”

Searchers had tried to locate Sloan, but deep snow and continued poor conditions obstructed the operation, according to past reporting.

The news release said Idaho Fish and Game personnel reviewed area trail cameras in the spring of 2022, and found images of Sloan more than 10 miles from where his pickup had been located a day after he would have gone missing.

Those photographs narrowed the sheriff’s office search to a smaller area. Despite extensive search operations, no trace of Sloan was found and active search efforts were suspended in 2022.

“The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the Sloan family and expresses its appreciation to the individuals who reported the discovery, as well as to all personnel who assisted in the search and recovery efforts throughout this investigation,” officials stated in the news release.