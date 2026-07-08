‘It feels more connected’: Gonzaga faculty, students reflect on Team Egypt’s presence in Spokane

Goalkeepers, from left, Mostafa Shoubir, Mahdy Soliman, Mohamed Alaa and Mohamed El Shenawy of Egypt’s national soccer team warm up for a public practice Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Gonzaga University’s Luger Field. Spokane is the team base camp for the Egyptian team in the World Cup, which is taking place across the country. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

After a narrow 3-2 loss to Argentina, the Egyptian men’s national soccer team is out of the World Cup.

But their legacy will live on at Gonzaga University.

Students and faculty at Gonzaga said the Pharaohs had an impactful presence in Spokane during the three weeks they spent practicing at the school’s Luger Field.

“It was neat to see the Egyptian team’s photos around town and social media,” said Tammy Everts, a program assistant in sports management and kinesiology at Gonzaga.

Everts kept up with the Pharaohs throughout the World Cup. She said she plans to continue supporting the team and following them on social media.

She was particularly inspired by the team’s connections with the Spokane community – especially their visit to Feteers, the only Egyptian restaurant in Spokane.

“I drive by (Feteers) a couple times a day on my way home, and so that was neat to see that they were able to meet,” she said.

The Pharaohs visited the restaurant for a meal a few days before leaving the city. Its owners met renowned player Mohamed Salah.

Everts said the team created connections between Gonzaga and Egypt that would likely not have existed otherwise.

“I think in the Gonzaga community, probably a lot of people were rooting for Egypt that never would have before,” she said.

Gonzaga students Paige Bovey and Elizabeth McComas also mentioned connections between communities as a highlight of the team’s presence.

While neither student was an avid World Cup watcher, both said they will root for the Pharaohs in the future because of the team’s time in Spokane.

“It feels more connected,” Bovey said.

Crowds flocked to Gonzaga’s campus for chances to catch a glimpse of the team’s practices. These crowds further reflected the sense of community the Pharaohs inspired, Bovey said.

“I feel like it was cool to see the community come together,” she said. “A lot of people came to the campus, so I think it was cool to have the greater Spokane community come to campus.”

Fans certainly had much to celebrate. This year, the Pharaohs reached and won a match in the knockout stages for the first time, advancing to the round of 16 before facing their final loss of the tournament. This World Cup was a historic one for the team.

Despite their victories on the field, some believe the team’s greatest impact was the sense of community they created. Bovey and McComas said the team brought a unique cultural bridging to Spokane.

“That’s the coolest part, is bridging the cultures and countries together,” said Bovey.