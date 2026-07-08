It’s (almost) official: Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport

By Abigail Hasebroock South Florida Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Despite pushback and litigation, the process is underway to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

Reactions among state leaders and county residents have been mixed. Dissenters lament the $5.5 million price tag and the fact that the airport is being named after a sitting president. Supporters believe the airport’s new name makes sense given Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residency and have pointed out it could generate additional business and revenue for the airport.

Two opponents to the renaming are attempting to push back legally.

While the courts sort out the legal challenges, visible changes are occurring.

Last week, drivers along Interstate 95 noticed a new exit sign: President Donald J. Trump Int’l Airport. The name change, which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year, will be official on Thursday.

Updated signage at the airport will happen in phases, said Rebeca Krogman, an airport spokesperson. Digital materials will be updated first, she said, and initial replacement signage will be temporary until permanent signs are produced and installed.

“While travelers will begin to see updates to signage and branding as the transition progresses, the travel experience itself will remain the same,” Krogman said.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Transportation is responsible for the I-95 signage. The department did not immediately answer questions on Tuesday about the changes.

The renaming effort came after Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Indialantic, introduced a bill during the 2026 Florida Legislative session that grants the state power to name Florida’s seven major commercial service airports. Palm Beach International Airport was the only airport in the bill with a specific suggestion for a new name.

After it was signed into law, county commissioners narrowly approved a naming rights and license agreement to formally rename the airport. The primary goal of the agreement is to protect the county’s interests, according to county officials.

In the background, two lawsuits are coursing through the court system seeking to curb the naming effort altogether.

In April, George W. Poncy Jr., a pilot, filed a lawsuit listing Florida, DeSantis and the state department of transportation as defendants. Poncy claims the renaming could lead to safety risk and communication issues for pilots and air traffic controllers, raises uncertainties pertaining to licensing and trademark rights, and is an overreach of power on local government.

In response, DeSantis, the state and the FDOT filed a motion to dismiss or a motion to transfer venue. The motion refers to Poncy’s allegations as “frivolous claims” and argues that, if not dismissed, Poncy’s lawsuit should be transferred to Leon County where the state capitol is.

No other action had occurred in the case as of Tuesday.

In May, trademark attorney and Congressional District 32 candidate Victoria Doyle sued Palm Beach County in an attempt to stop the airport name change. Her lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop county officials from moving forward with the renaming until the fate of Poncy’s lawsuit is determined. As of Tuesday, no action has been taken.

When asked about how the lawsuits may affect the renaming process, Krogman said the name change is moving forward in accordance with state law and the direction provided by the County Commission.

The airport code will remain PBI until Aug. 18, and Krogman advised travelers to continue using that code when searching for flights, making reservations, checking in and tracking baggage for the next several weeks.

Some plan to continue using “PBI” to refer to the airport well past the Aug. 18, rebuffing the change to DJT.

“I’ll still call it Palm Beach International,” one user wrote on a social media post about the new airport name.

“PBI till I Die!” another wrote.

Others have sworn they will never again use PBI to travel — but travel and hospitality expert Peter Ricci isn’t convinced these sentiments are anything more than kneejerk reactions.

Ricci, a clinical associate professor and director of the Florida Atlantic University’s Hospitality Management Programs, said that unless ticket prices increase, the name change will have an “infinitesimal impact” on whether people travel through that airport or not.

These reactions happen during election seasons, he said; for example, people tell him they will leave the country, but “what actually materializes is a lot less.”

And whether PBI could actually expand under the new name also remains to be seen.

“I would think (Trump) would want an airport named after him to be as clean, modern, et cetera, as he could steer funds to, if he can,” Ricci said. “So there might be some likely improvements or advantages to that, but he’s only president for two more years, so it goes way beyond that.”

When choosing an airport, people want convenience, frequent routes, low prices, and transportation to and from the airport, among other things.

“There’s a lot of things that go in there, but the name is not usually ever thought of as being important,” he said.