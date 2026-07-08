Fire burns 3 acres northwest of Newman Lake

A fire fighting aircraft drops water on a timber and brush fire one mile north Newman Lake, Wed. July 8. 2026. The fire’s forward progress has been stopped with about 3 acres burned. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REV)

As small wildfire burned three acres northwest of Newman Lake and prompted immediate evacuations Wednesday.

The fire began around 12:50 p.m. near North Cougar Lane, a road near the McKenzie Conservation Area, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Forward progress of the fire had stopped around 4 p.m. Evacuation zones were downgraded to a Level one, “be ready” status just before 5 p.m.

Residents who live from the north end of Cougar and Shady Lane, south to East Foothills Road, east to Shady Lane and to the west end of Snowy Ridge Lane were advised to evacuate immediately.

Also told to evacuate were residents north to Foothills Road, south to 12722 West Newman Lake Drive, east to Newman Lake and west to 19924 East Temple Road, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.

Those who had to flee their homes were encouraged to go to an evacuation shelter at East Farms Elementary School, located at 26203 E. Rowan Ave.

Four aircraft had responded and were taking water from the lake, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said.

A red flag warning is in affect until 10 p.m. for most of Eastern Washington, including Spokane County. Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected in the Newman Lake area, according to the National Weather Service.

Since Tuesday, 167 new wildfires were reported nationwide, the fire center posted on Facebook.