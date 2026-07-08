Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff separate after nearly 3 years of marriage

Alexandra Del Rosario, Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Entertainment power couple Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly gone their separate ways for now.

“The Substance” and “Maid” star Qualley, 31, and Taylor Swift and Lorde collaborator Antonoff, 42, split and are going through a “rocky” time in their relationship, a source confirmed to People on Wednesday. Neither representatives for Qualley nor Antonoff immediately responded on Wednesday to the Times’ request for comment.

Speculation about the pair’s split began late Tuesday, with internet sleuths noting that Qualley – daughter of actor Andie MacDowell and Paul J. Qualley – apparently scrubbed photos featuring the Bleachers frontman from her Instagram page. Qualley in March shared photos from her A-list marriage to Antonoff to promote his upcoming song “Dirty Wedding Dress,” according to a social media page dedicated to the “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” actress. Those intimate black-and-white images are no longer visible on the actor’s page.

Reports of the Qualley-Antonoff split also come less than a week after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish, but secretive, wedding bash in New York City sans Qualley. In addition to Antonoff, his fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff and his ex-girlfriend Lena Dunham, models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, Sabrina Carpenter, Ashanti and Nelly were also in attendance at the Madison Square Garden spectacular.

Notably, Dunham in her latest memoir “Famesick” – released in April – wrote about Antonoff’s alleged romance with a “teen pop star” during their own romance. Many pop fans suspect the pop star, whom Dunham did not identify – to be “Melodrama” artist Lorde. When the rumors of the relationship publicly surfaced in 2018, Antonoff denied “seeing anyone” and dismissed the chatter as “dumb hetero normative gossip.”

Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot in August 2023, a little over a year after they got engaged in May 2022. Their nuptials at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island counted Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, then-item Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum and Swift among the attendees.

Qualley and former fun. member Antonoff were first romantically linked in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing while on a date in Brooklyn, People reported. Their relationship gradually entered public consciousness, between Instagram posts, joint appearances at red carpet events and tidbits about their romance in various interviews.

“I am so happy that I found my person,” Qualley told Harpers Bazaar in September 2023. “And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”