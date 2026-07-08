More Jewish Americans approve of NYC Mayor Mamdani than Israeli PM Netanyahu, poll finds

Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

NEW YORK — More American Jews approve of how NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is doing his job than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a new poll reveals, as younger and more liberal Jews grow increasingly disenchanted with the actions of the Israeli government and the war in Gaza.

A national poll of more than 1,000 Jewish Americans showed 44% view Mamdani favorably compared to 39% who have an unfavorable opinion, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey showed.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, is far underwater with just 32% of American Jews having a favorable view of the right-wing Israeli premier and 59% viewing him negatively.

Mamdani was less popular with the public as a whole, with Americans overall disapproving of him by a 28% to 27% margin, the poll found. Netanyahu was somewhat less unpopular with Americans as a whole with a -18% approval rating, about 10% better than his showing among Jews.

The survey results about Mamdani are somewhat surprising given his contentious relationship with large swaths of the Jewish community. The mayor underperformed with Jewish voters in the 2025 election and has been a strident critic of Israel throughout his fast-rising political career.

Mamdani has, of particular note, sparked concern with his continuing refusal to say Israel should exist as a Jewish state and refusal to outright reject the use of the slogan “globalize the intifada,” even though many Jewish leaders say it contributes to antisemitism amid rising threats and violence against Jews in NYC and nationwide. The mayor touched off additional criticism when he skipped last month’s Israel Parade in Manhattan.

Mamdani insists that he takes the concerns of Jews seriously and says his criticism of Israel is not antisemitic. City Hall did not immediately respond to questions about the poll.

The survey, which was taken in June and has a margin of error of 5%, may reflect wider anger at Israel more broadly among Democrats and liberals. Many younger and secular Jews tend to lean Democratic and generally take liberal or progressive stances on many issues.

Until recently, American Jews nevertheless strongly supported Israel. That appears to be changing as Netanyahu has backed controversial military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and joined Trump’s war against Iran, while encouraging Jewish settlers to seize more of the West Bank that Palestinians claim for a future homeland.

The new poll added to a volume of evidence that suggests antipathy toward Israel is rising particularly among less-religious and younger Jews, who may feel less of a close bond to Israel or Jewish communal groups and leaders.

About 30% of Jews say Israel committed genocide in Gaza, although about half say it didn’t, with about 20% saying they don’t know, the poll said. Among the broader American public, a similar number say Israel is guilty of genocide but just 20% say it is not, with about half undecided.

The poll also found Jews are much less likely to approve of President Donald Trump’s performance than Americans as a whole.

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