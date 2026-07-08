‘Multiple’ people injured in early-morning north Spokane shooting

“Multiple” people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in north Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Gunshots rang out at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East Everett Avenue, said Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.

The location is about five blocks northeast of NorthTown Mall.

Leming said some of the victims showed up at area hospitals for treatment and others were transported by ambulance. She did not know exactly how many people were injured and believed they were alive.

No one has been arrested.

Police found more than 20 shell casings outside in the neighborhood, Leming said.

Police and fire personnel flooded the neighborhood with lights and sirens with some officers roaming the neighborhood on foot. Detectives still were scene investigating at 10 a.m.